They’re finishing the year as an NFC Cinderella team — but what about the upcoming offseason? Check out the complete list of New York Giants free agents for 2023.
The 2022 NFL season has been quite a ride, but the NFC East has proven to be an absolute buzzsaw. It’s one of two divisions in the NFL, along with the AFC East, where all four teams are .500 or better entering the final week of the season.
The Philadelphia Eagles currently have the third-best odds to win the Super Bowl (+550) and their 48-22 Week 14 rout against the Giants doesn’t leave much optimism for the G-Men to get past them. Or whatever team they face for that matter, but remember, they weren’t supposed to be here in the first place.
The Giants didn’t make too many roster changes last offseason, but perhaps the biggest factors in their success were getting healthy and overhauling the front office and coaching staff. They hired former Bills staffers Joe Schoen as general manager and Brian Daboll as head coach, who should be in heavy consideration for Coach of the Year.
“I’ve been impressed with coach [Brian] Daboll,” Giants legend Eli Manning told Boardroom. “I’ve been impressed with the whole team, how they’re playing together — not shooting themselves in the foot, not pressing at certain times. Just staying patient and waiting for the right opportunities to strike… and again, closing games out.”
Saquon Barkley has proven he’s one of the best backs in the game. Daniel Jones is showing that he can be a starting QB on a winning club. And overall, the Giants are on track for a bright future, regardless of what happens in the postseason.
That brings us to what the upcoming NFL offseason looks like for Big Blue — and how the team can preserve homegrown talent. Let’s explore the full rundown of 2023 New York Giants free agents.
2023 New York Giants Free Agents
NOTE: Includes only unrestricted and restricted free agents; exclusive rights free agents will not be included. All contract and salary info is via Spotrac unless otherwise noted.
Unrestricted free agents
1. WR Sterling Shepard
- Age: 29
- Expiring contract: 4 years, $41,000,000
- 2022 salary: $2.6 million
2. RB Saquon Barkley
- Age: 25
- Expiring contract: 4 years, $31,194,751
- 2022 salary: $7.2 million
3. QB Daniel Jones
- Age: 25
- Expiring contract: 4 years, $25,664,056
- 2022 salary: $4.2 million
How much could a Daniel Jones contract extension be worth? Boardroom explores.
4. G Nick Gates
- Age: 27
- Expiring contract: 2 years, $6,825,000
- 2022 salary: $2.1 million
5. C Jon Feliciano
- Age: 30
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $3,250,000
- 2022 salary: $3.25 million
6. DT Justin Ellis
- Age: 32
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,272,500
- 2022 salary: $1,272,500
7. DT Nick Williams
- Age: 32
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,220,000
- 2022 salary: $1,220,000
8. RB Matt Breida
- Age: 27
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,187,500
- 2022 salary: $1,187,500
9. LS Casey Kreiter
- Age: 25
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,187,500
- 2022 salary: $1,187,500
10. DE Jihad Ward
- Age: 28
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,187,500
- 2022 salary: $1,187,500
11. SS Tony Jefferson
- Age: 30
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,120,000
- 2022 salary: $1,120,000
12. Jamie Gillan
- Age: 25
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,065,000
- 2022 salary: $1,065,000
13. WR Richie James
- Age: 27
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,065,000
- 2022 salary: $1,065,000
14. CB Fabian Moreau
- Age: 28
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,035,000
- 2022 salary: $1,035,000
15. WR Marcus Johnson
- Age: 28
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,035,000
- 2022 salary: $1,035,000
16. OLB Oshane Ximines
- Age: 26
- Expiring contract: 4 years, $3,452,780
- 2022 salary: $995,000
17. FS Julian Love
- Age: 24
- Expiring contract: 4 years, $3,290,860
- 2022 salary: $2,540,000
18. WR Darius Slayton
- Age: 25
- Expiring contract: 4 year, $2,753,988
- 2022 salary: $965,000
2022 Giants Salary Cap Details
Active contracts: $133,245,724
Dead cap money: $53,513,767
Total salary cap usage: $208,200,000
Salary cap space: $3,023,936
