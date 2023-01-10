Initially signed through 2023, Sterling Shepard is set to become an unrestricted free agent after restructuring his contract last offseason. (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

They’re finishing the year as an NFC Cinderella team — but what about the upcoming offseason? Check out the complete list of New York Giants free agents for 2023.

The 2022 NFL season has been quite a ride, but the NFC East has proven to be an absolute buzzsaw. It’s one of two divisions in the NFL, along with the AFC East, where all four teams are .500 or better entering the final week of the season.

The Philadelphia Eagles currently have the third-best odds to win the Super Bowl (+550) and their 48-22 Week 14 rout against the Giants doesn’t leave much optimism for the G-Men to get past them. Or whatever team they face for that matter, but remember, they weren’t supposed to be here in the first place.

The Giants didn’t make too many roster changes last offseason, but perhaps the biggest factors in their success were getting healthy and overhauling the front office and coaching staff. They hired former Bills staffers Joe Schoen as general manager and Brian Daboll as head coach, who should be in heavy consideration for Coach of the Year.

“I’ve been impressed with coach [Brian] Daboll,” Giants legend Eli Manning told Boardroom. “I’ve been impressed with the whole team, how they’re playing together — not shooting themselves in the foot, not pressing at certain times. Just staying patient and waiting for the right opportunities to strike… and again, closing games out.”

Saquon Barkley has proven he’s one of the best backs in the game. Daniel Jones is showing that he can be a starting QB on a winning club. And overall, the Giants are on track for a bright future, regardless of what happens in the postseason.

That brings us to what the upcoming NFL offseason looks like for Big Blue — and how the team can preserve homegrown talent. Let’s explore the full rundown of 2023 New York Giants free agents.

2023 New York Giants Free Agents

NOTE: Includes only unrestricted and restricted free agents; exclusive rights free agents will not be included. All contract and salary info is via Spotrac unless otherwise noted.

Unrestricted free agents

1. WR Sterling Shepard

Age : 29

: 29 Expiring contract : 4 years, $41,000,000

: 4 years, $41,000,000 2022 salary: $2.6 million

2. RB Saquon Barkley

Age : 25

: 25 Expiring contract : 4 years, $31,194,751

: 4 years, $31,194,751 2022 salary: $7.2 million

3. QB Daniel Jones

Age : 25

: 25 Expiring contract : 4 years, $25,664,056

: 4 years, $25,664,056 2022 salary: $4.2 million

4. G Nick Gates

Age : 27

: 27 Expiring contract : 2 years, $6,825,000

: 2 years, $6,825,000 2022 salary: $2.1 million

5. C Jon Feliciano

Age : 30

: 30 Expiring contract : 1 year, $3,250,000

: 1 year, $3,250,000 2022 salary: $3.25 million

6. DT Justin Ellis

Age : 32

: 32 Expiring contract : 1 year, $1,272,500

: 1 year, $1,272,500 2022 salary: $1,272,500

7. DT Nick Williams

Age : 32

: 32 Expiring contract : 1 year, $1,220,000

: 1 year, $1,220,000 2022 salary: $1,220,000

8. RB Matt Breida

Age : 27

: 27 Expiring contract : 1 year, $1,187,500

: 1 year, $1,187,500 2022 salary: $1,187,500

9. LS Casey Kreiter

Age : 25

: 25 Expiring contract : 1 year, $1,187,500

: 1 year, $1,187,500 2022 salary: $1,187,500

10. DE Jihad Ward

Age : 28

: 28 Expiring contract : 1 year, $1,187,500

: 1 year, $1,187,500 2022 salary: $1,187,500

11. SS Tony Jefferson

Age : 30

: 30 Expiring contract : 1 year, $1,120,000

: 1 year, $1,120,000 2022 salary: $1,120,000

12. Jamie Gillan

Age : 25

: 25 Expiring contract : 1 year, $1,065,000

: 1 year, $1,065,000 2022 salary: $1,065,000

13. WR Richie James

Age : 27

: 27 Expiring contract : 1 year, $1,065,000

: 1 year, $1,065,000 2022 salary: $1,065,000

14. CB Fabian Moreau

Age : 28

: 28 Expiring contract : 1 year, $1,035,000

: 1 year, $1,035,000 2022 salary: $1,035,000

15. WR Marcus Johnson

Age : 28

: 28 Expiring contract : 1 year, $1,035,000

: 1 year, $1,035,000 2022 salary: $1,035,000

16. OLB Oshane Ximines

Age : 26

: 26 Expiring contract : 4 years, $3,452,780

: 4 years, $3,452,780 2022 salary: $995,000

17. FS Julian Love

Age : 24

: 24 Expiring contract : 4 years, $3,290,860

: 4 years, $3,290,860 2022 salary: $2,540,000

18. WR Darius Slayton

Age : 25

: 25 Expiring contract : 4 year, $2,753,988

: 4 year, $2,753,988 2022 salary: $965,000

2022 Giants Salary Cap Details

Active contracts: $133,245,724

Dead cap money: $53,513,767

Total salary cap usage: $208,200,000

Salary cap space: $3,023,936

