Contracts & Salaries December 30, 2022
New England Patriots Free Agents 2023

They’re surprisingly under the radar in a loaded AFC East, but what about the upcoming offseason? Check out the complete list of Patriots free agents for 2023.

The 2022 NFL season has been quite a ride, but the AFC East has proven to be an utterly unique sort of beast. The Buffalo Bills were preseason Super Bowl favorites and have suffered a few hiccups along the way, but the breakout of Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins in Year 1 under Mike McDaniel has been effervescent stuff.

All this has served to distract from Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots, who have steadily made strides to rebuild their identity in the post-Tom Brady era and now have to answer two key questions: how much longer should this team keep its proverbial powder dry as it relates to free agency and trades, and when will the universe deliver a sign that it’s truly time to go for it and #WinNow?

That brings us to what the upcoming NFL offseason looks like for the Foxborough boys. With that in mind, let’s explore the full rundown of 2023 New England Patriots free agents.

2023 New England Patriots Free Agents

NOTE: Includes only unrestricted and restricted free agents; exclusive rights free agents will not be included. All contract and salary info is via Spotrac unless otherwise noted.

Unrestricted free agents

1. WR Nelson Agholor

  • Age: 29
  • Expiring contract: 2 years, $22,000,000
  • 2022 salary: $9,882,345

2. OT Yodny Cajuste

  • Age: 26
  • Expiring contract: 4 years, $3,482,180
  • 2022 salary: $825,000

3. WR Noah Brown

  • Age: 27
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,187,500
  • 2022 salary: $1,187,500

4. OT Marcus Cannon

  • Age: 34
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,120,000
  • 2022 salary: $751,111

5. LS Joe Cardona

  • Age: 30
  • Expiring contract: 4 years, $4,310,000
  • 2022 salary: $1,200,000

6. DT Carl Davis

  • Age: 30
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,187,500
  • 2022 salary: $1,187,500

7. S Cody Davis

  • Age: 32
  • Expiring contract: 2 years, $4,300,000
  • 2022 salary: $1,800,000

8. C James Ferentz

  • Age: 33
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,035,000
  • 2022 salary: $1,035,000

9. RB Damien Harris

  • Age: 25
  • Expiring contract: 4 years, $3,631,136
  • 2022 salary: $965,000

10. CB Jonathan Jones

  • Age: 29
  • Expiring contract: 3 years, $21,000,000
  • 2022 salary: $5,682,348

11. S Devin McCourty

  • Age: 35
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $9,000,000
  • 2022 salary: $9,000,000

12. OT Conor McDermott

  • Age: 35
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,035,000
  • 2022 salary: $402,500

13. LB Raekwon McMillan

  • Age: 25
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,265,000
  • 2022 salary: $1,055,000

14. WR Jakobi Meyers

  • Age: 26
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $3,986,000
  • 2022 salary: $3,986,000

15. S Jabrill Peppers

  • Age: 27
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $2,000,000
  • 2022 salary: $2,000,000

16. WR Matthew Slater

  • Age: 37
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $2,622,500
  • 2022 salary: $2,622,500

17. CB Joejuan Williams

  • Age: 25
  • Expiring contract: 4 years, $6,611,775
  • 2022 salary: $1,398,636

18. LB Mack Wilson

  • Age: 24
  • Expiring contract: 4 years, $2,828,804
  • 2022 salary: $2,540,000

19. OT Isaiah Wynn

  • Age: 26
  • Expiring contract: 4 years, $11,441,903
  • 2022 salary: $10,413,000

Restricted free agents

CB Myles Bryant

  • Age: 24
  • Expiring contract: 2 years, $1,675,000 (via Over The Cap)
  • 2022 salary: $895,000

2022 Patriots Salary Cap Details

Active contracts: $162,667,536
Dead cap money: $18,418,673
Total salary cap usage: $208,506,997
Salary cap space: $1,693,003

