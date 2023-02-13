The Most-watched Commercials of Super Bowl LVII

From Vin Diesel’s Fast X to Melissa McCarthy’s Booking.com and beyond, check out the most-viewed Super Bowl ads on 2023 on YouTube’s official gameday channel.
Super Bowl ads come in an ever-widening range of forms, to say the very least. Some companies like Hyundai elected to air their commercials on TikTok. Others like FanDuel innovated by airing a Rob Gronkowski field goal attempt with millions in free bets on the line. Some things never change, however, — this year at Super Bowl LVII between the Chiefs and Eagles, there were 11 ads dedicated to movies coming out within the year, including 65, Air, Creed III, Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3.
The most popular Super Bowl LVII commercials tended to be those featuring big-time stars stealing the show like Snoop Dogg, John Travolta, Melissa McCarthy, and Steve Martin. In fact, the only ad that didn’t feature a major celebrity that still landed a top-10 spot on YouTube’s Super Bowl 2023 gameday channel was Kia America’s “Binky Dad” spot.
Keeping in mind that a 30-second commercial spot cost $7 million this year, let’s take a look at the most-watched Super Bowl commercials on YouTube from Sunday’s game, many of which are extended versions with bonus footage.
Most-viewed Super Bowl Ads of 2023
Reflects the 10 most-watched Super Bowl commercials on YouTube’s official gameday channel for Super Bowl LVII ads as of this writing. Data courtesy of Variety.
1. Booking.com
- Starring: Melissa McCarthy in “Somewhere, Anywhere”
- Views: 100 million
2. T-Mobile
- Starring: John Travolta, Zach Braff, Donald Faison
- Views: 37 million
3. FAST X extended trailer
- Starring: Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, and more
- Views: 26 million
4. Google
- Starring: Amy Schumer, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Doja Cat
- Views: 26 million
5. Rakuten
- Starring: Alicia Silverstone
- Views: 25 million
6. Skechers
- Starring: Snoop Dogg, Howie Long, Martha Stewart, Tony Romo
- Views: 11 million
T-6. Paramount+
Starring: Sylvester Stallone, Thomas Lennon, Anson Mount, and more
Views: 11 million
8. Avocados From Mexico
- Starring: Anna Faris
- Views: 7.9 million
9. Kia America
Starring: Nate Smith, Carly J. Casey
Views: 3.1 million
10. Pepsi
Starring: Steve Martin
Views: 2.5 million
