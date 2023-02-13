The Most-watched Commercials of Super Bowl LVII

From Vin Diesel’s Fast X to Melissa McCarthy’s Booking.com and beyond, check out the most-viewed Super Bowl ads on 2023 on YouTube’s official gameday channel.

Super Bowl ads come in an ever-widening range of forms, to say the very least. Some companies like Hyundai elected to air their commercials on TikTok. Others like FanDuel innovated by airing a Rob Gronkowski field goal attempt with millions in free bets on the line. Some things never change, however, — this year at Super Bowl LVII between the Chiefs and Eagles, there were 11 ads dedicated to movies coming out within the year, including 65, Air, Creed III, Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3.

The most popular Super Bowl LVII commercials tended to be those featuring big-time stars stealing the show like Snoop Dogg, John Travolta, Melissa McCarthy, and Steve Martin. In fact, the only ad that didn’t feature a major celebrity that still landed a top-10 spot on YouTube’s Super Bowl 2023 gameday channel was Kia America’s “Binky Dad” spot.

Keeping in mind that a 30-second commercial spot cost $7 million this year, let’s take a look at the most-watched Super Bowl commercials on YouTube from Sunday’s game, many of which are extended versions with bonus footage.

Most-viewed Super Bowl Ads of 2023

Reflects the 10 most-watched Super Bowl commercials on YouTube’s official gameday channel for Super Bowl LVII ads as of this writing. Data courtesy of Variety.

1. Booking.com

Starring : Melissa McCarthy in “Somewhere, Anywhere”

Melissa McCarthy in “Somewhere, Anywhere” Views: 100 million

2. T-Mobile

Starring: John Travolta, Zach Braff, Donald Faison

John Travolta, Zach Braff, Donald Faison Views: 37 million

3. FAST X extended trailer

4. Google

5. Rakuten

Starring : Alicia Silverstone

: Alicia Silverstone Views: 25 million

6. Skechers

Starring: Snoop Dogg, Howie Long, Martha Stewart, Tony Romo

Snoop Dogg, Howie Long, Martha Stewart, Tony Romo Views: 11 million

T-6. Paramount+

Starring: Sylvester Stallone, Thomas Lennon, Anson Mount, and more

Views: 11 million

8. Avocados From Mexico

Starring: Anna Faris

Anna Faris Views: 7.9 million

Starring: Nate Smith, Carly J. Casey

Views: 3.1 million

10. Pepsi

Starring: Steve Martin

Views: 2.5 million