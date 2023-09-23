From record deals to brand partnerships, these stars do it all. Here are the creators with the most followers on TikTok.

First, there was YouTube. Then, there was Vine. Now, the power rests in the hands of TikTok.

There’s no doubt that TikTok has become one of the key tools in marketing success — especially with the younger generations Z and Alpha. From easy one-pot recipes to breaking news, the social media platform has become a one-stop-shop for all things content no matter where you are in the world. TikTok has also been noted as a place where anyone can reach millions upon millions of people at once — and catapult them into fame.

Take a look at the creators with the most followers on TikTok and the reasons why you should give their page a visit. After all, there has to be a reason why millions of others have, right?

Creators with the Most TikTok Followers

Khabane Lame (161.9 million followers)

Around June 2022, the Senegalese creator became the most followed TikToker in the world with over 150 million at the time. He is most notable for his silent reactions to viral “life hack” videos, which are accompanied by strong facial expressions, comedic wit, and his lovable shrug. Without using his words, he has captured the eyes, ears, and hearts of TikTok.

Charli D’Amelio (151.1 million followers)

The Gen-Z social media star was a competitive dancer for over 10 years until she decided to take her talents from the theater to one of the biggest stages in the world — TikTok. Known best for her dance videos, D’Amelio was crowned the most-followed TikTok creator in 2020 and is now a reality star on Hulu’s The D’Amelio Show.

Bella Poarche (92.7 million followers)

The TikToker and US Navy veteran rose to fame on the social media platform from her viral lip syncing of “M to the B” by British rapper Millie B. Her TikTok success was soon followed by a record deal from Warner Records in 2021 and in the same year, Poarche released her debut single, “Build a Bitch,” which is now RIAA Certified Platinum.

Addison Rae (88.4 million followers)

Before becoming a pop star and starring in Netflix’s Gen-Z spin on a classic teen rom-com, Addison Rae was best known for her social media presence on TikTok. In 2021, the “Obsessed” singer was named to Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list, and the previous year, the publication ranked her the highest-earning TikTok personality. She has since landed partnerships with Reebok, Pandora, L’Oreal, Hollister, and American Eagle.

MrBeast (87.1 million followers)

Born as Jimmy Donaldson, MrBeast is best known for his extravagant challenges and big cash giveaways, as well as his philanthropic efforts to give back to the community. He currently sits as YouTube’s most subscribed creator and is also notable for his Beast Reacts videos.