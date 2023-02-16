How Mike Miller Went from NBA Champion to NBA Agent

Mike Miller, a core member of the “Heatles” and President of LIFT Sports Management, sat down with Rich Kleiman for the most recent episode of “Out of Office.” The two discuss Miller’s 17-year NBA career, his transition to an agent, and much more.

Mike Miller played every role on the court through his decorated 17-year career. When he hung up his sneakers, he had two championship rings and a litany of accolades to show for it, and with All-Star Weekend almost upon us, he sat down with Rich Kleiman to reflect on it all.

From D. Wade and LeBron James to a young Nikola Jokić, Miller played alongside some of the game’s brightest stars. As he transitioned to coaching, he honed his ability to identify and develop top talent. Everything in Miller’s hoops career has led him to his current role as the president of LIFT Sports Management and one of the top agents in the NBA.

Last year, he saw a raw talent at Duke and knew had something special.

“I would bet everything that [Paolo Banchero] is one of those dudes we talk about for a long time,” Miller said on the most recent episode of Out of Office.

From his time on the court to his present role of working along side the next generation of talent, Miller breaks things down.

The two discuss a wide range of topics, including:

His time with the “Heatles”

The lasting legacy of LeBron James

What Ray Allen taught him about the importance of routine

The difference of playoff basketball

Coaching alongside Penny Hardaway at Memphis

Making the transition to being an agent

Working with Paolo Banchero

…and much more.

