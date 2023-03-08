ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 14: (EDITOR NOTE: A lens filter was used in this image.)Metro Boomin performs during Future & Friends "One Big Party Tour" at State Farm Arena on January 14, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.(photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

The “Bad and Boujee” and “Creepin'” producer makes a new investment with Shamrock

Metro Boomin is known for creating some of the most impactful songs in hip-hop, including notable collaboration with artists like Migos, Future, and Drake. With all these hits under his belt he’s decided to take his business to the next level by selling a portion of his catalog to Shamrock for $70 million.

In February, Shamrock Capital announced a new fund that raised $600 million for content surrounding all things TV, film, sports and music. According to Billboard, Metro Boomin’s deal has proved that the genre is fueling new investor interest.

Shamrock launched in 1978 and is known as the music catalog investment space. The company is most known for Taylor Swift’s catalog being bought after Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings in 2020. The company soon expanded its endeavors to share space with a $196 million debt fund to loan money to IP owners in entertainment.

The producer is fresh off his album release, HEROES & VILLAINS. His sophomore body of work featured artists like Don Toliver, Gunna and Travis Scott. The album was two years in the making before fans got to listen. “Time flew by really, it was never supposed to be that long. But you know, God said it wasn’t ready. Until it was,” he told Flaunt Magazine.

Metro Boomin always expressed his passion for other avenues outside of music, including fashion. “It’s always been me and a part of my genuine interest. Today we got Instagram, where everybody likes to show off and shit like that,” he told Flaunt. “Fashion’s a lot bigger now because Instagram is the center of everything, unfortunately. There’s so many people into it now for that reason, but it’s different with me.”

As the producer continues to impact the music industry with production and hits, he keeps his options open regarding conducting business and doing what’s best for his legacy as an artist.