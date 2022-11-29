Also featuring Young Thug and Gunna, the release accompanying the producer’s album of the same name drops Nov. 29.

DJ/producer Metro Boomin’s latest album, Heroes & Villains, arrives on retail shelves on Dec. 2. Three days ahead of the big drop, however, hip-hop heads and trapaholics from Atlanta to Ahmedabad can wrap their heads around something distinct and unexpected: a companion Heroes & Villains short film arriving Tuesday, Nov. 29 at noon ET.

Directed by Gibson Hazard, the film features not only celebrated trap artists Gunna and Young Thug, and Atlanta and Judas and the Black Messiah star LaKeith Stanfield, but — yes, this is a real thing on planet earth — Academy Award winner Morgan Freeman.

Freeman, who owns five Oscar nominations and ultimately won in 2004 for Clint Eastwood’s Million Dollar Baby, has appeared in two movies so far this year and over 140 film and television projects for his career — but despite plot-based details being quite thin as of this writing, this Metro Boomin/Gibson Hazard venture promises to be unlike anything we’ve ever seen from the golden-voiced icon.

Heroes & Villains is officially St. Louis native Metro Boomin’s second studio album exclusively in his name following 2018’s Not All Heroes Wear Capes, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and eventually achieved Platinum certification from the RIAA. He’s additionally released three mixtapes and three collaborative LPs, most recently 2020’s Savage Mode II alongside 21 Savage. Earlier this year, he co-produced the Coldplay single “Let Somebody Go,” featuring Selena Gomez from the British pop rock group’s Grammy-nominated album Music of the Spheres.

He previously, intriguingly, hinted on Instagram that Heroes & Villains is a double album. And while that doesn’t mean we should expect there to be any room for Stanfield and Freeman to trade verses, their on-camera contributions only add to the fanfare around the newest music from hip-hop and R&B’s most sought-after talents.

Read More: