Meta Announces VR Concert Starring Notorious BIG Avatar

In partnership with Biggie’s estate, “The Notorious BIG Sky’s The Limit: A VR Concert Experience” premieres on Dec. 16 on Meta Horizon Worlds.

This one isn’t all a dream. Rather, it’s a virtual reality experience.

The late, legendary Christopher Wallace, better known as Biggie Smalls or the Notorious BIG, will appear as a “hyperrealistic” avatar in a virtual reality concert hosted through Meta’s VR and Facebook platforms on Dec. 16. In collaboration with Biggie’s estate, a digital recreation of the iconic rapper will perform classics from his two studio (and three posthumous) albums as part of a special engagement called “The Notorious BIG Sky’s The Limit: A VR Concert Experience.”

“Having the ability to create a variance of new opportunity to showcase my son Christopher’s music through the advancement of technology is hard for me to grasp at times,” Biggie’s mother, Volletta Wallace, said on the occasion. “However, I’ve found so much excitement in the process of developing his avatar, understanding the value added for fans to experience him in ways unattainable until now. Thank you to all who have contributed to bringing this project to fruition.”

Audiences will follow a day in Biggie’s shoes through a narrative voiced by writer and music journalist Touré. The concert will also feature guest performances by his best friend Diddy, along with The Lox, Latto, Nardo Wick, and Lil’ Cease. The VR experience in Meta Horizon Worlds called “The Brook” will recreate settings from 1990’s Brooklyn — the place in which Biggie came of age and so often referenced in his music.

All told, the concert is a celebration of what would have been Biggie’s 50th birthday year.

“It’s amazing to create new content for BIG,” Mark Pitts, President of RCA Records and Biggie’s former manager, said of the news. “The world was robbed of an opportunity to watch Biggie grow and evolve as an artist. The wonder of Web3 is that it gives us an opportunity to celebrate his music with visuals that Biggie never got to make.”

“The Notorious BIG Sky’s The Limit: A VR Concert Experience” will premiere Dec. 16 exclusively in the Venues section of Meta Horizon Worlds — accessible with a Meta Quest 2 or Meta Quest Pro virtual-reality headset. If you don’t have a Quest VR device, you can still watch the 2D version on the official Notorious BIG Facebook page.

