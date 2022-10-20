Get set for the lightweight championship main event at UFC 280 with the latest Makhachev vs. Oliveira odds and prop bets, plus a big fight prediction.

After back-to-back dates in the intimate confines of the UFC Apex Center, the Ultimate Fighting Championship is finally heading back to a destination that allowed them to flourish throughout the height of the pandemic: Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. The crown jewel of Saturday’s authentically stacked UFC 280 card? A lightweight championship tilt between former champ Charles Oliveira and ascendant challenger Islam Makhachev.

In the main event, the UFC builds on its “best fighting the best” track record by pairing “Do Bronx,” who famously lost his belt on the scale five months ago ahead of his victory over Justin Gaehtje, and Makhachev, who’s been named the heir apparent to the 155-pound throne by another former champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The 33-year-old Brazillian faces Makhachev while the latter is in the midst of a head-turning 10-fight win streak, with each victory coming by a clear-cut and dominant decision, relentless ground-and-pound, or the sheer toughness and drive to force a submission. However, “Charlie Olives” is entering the matchup on an 11-fight winning streak of his own that includes consecutive stoppage wins over Michael Chandler, Dustin Poirier, and Gaethje.

Both fighters will bring entirely different styles with them to fight night, but they both meet in the middle with an ability to transition the striking game straight into a grueling grappling exchange. Although Oliveira and his third-degree BJJ black belt seemingly possess the nod in all areas besides traditional wrestling, Makhachev has looked seemingly unstoppable once he gets his hands on an opponent.

Unstoppable force, immovable object.

At some point throughout the course of five scheduled rounds, this fight will certainly get to the ground. From there, one of these explosive lightweights will prove why the UFC’s vacant 155-pound title — arguably the most prestigious in all of global MMA right this minute — belongs around their waist. With that in mind, look at the odds and major prop bets for Saturday’s Oliveira vs. Makhachev main event at UFC 280 courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook, plus a big fight prediction.

Oliveira vs. Makhachev Fight Info

UFC 280 — Main Event Lightweight Championship Bout

No. 1 Charles Oliveira (33-8-1, 9 KOs, 21 Submissions)

vs.

No. 4 Islam Makhachev (22-1-0, 4 KOs, 10 Submissions)

Date: Saturday, Oct 22, 2022

Fight Time: The main card begins at 2 p.m. ET

Venue: Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Coverage: ESPN+

Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev Odds to Win

All UFC 280 odds, lines, and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline

Charles Oliveira: +128

Islam Makhachev: -164

UFC 280 Makhachev vs. Oliveira Prop Bets

Method of Victory

Oliveira by:

KO/TKO: +500

Points: +1200

Submission: +310

Makhachev by:

KO/TKO: +600

Points: +400

Submission: +200

Will the Fight Go the Distance?

Yes: +300

No: -430

Over/Under Total Rounds

OVER 2.5: +114

UNDER 2.5: -144

Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev Prediction

UFC 280: Oliveira vs. Makhachev prediction percentages courtesy of Tapology Fight Predictions.

Projected winner: Charles Oliveira (69%)

Projected method of victory: KO/TKO (45%)

MMA fans have cast their vote and believe Oliveira will get the job done by knockout. If that happened, I’d be as shocked as our Boardroom Multiverse of Madness. While Oliveira is more skilled and refined, he often gets too comfortable with his own capabilities. Charles loves to showcase his elite BJJ technique. In turn, it can lead to him being taken down, sometimes with minimal effort, due to his confidence in fighting off his back.

That would be a significant mistake against Islam.

Makhachev’s wrestling and grappling talents are top-tier. He also has a relentless approach to takedowns, ultimately slowing Charles down. While Oliveira is an exciting fighter, there’s a big chance that Islam slows down the action by putting his head up against the fence, using strikes in the clinch to wear down Charles, and eventually getting him down for dominant top control and powerful ground and pound.

Oliveira’s championship pedigree is not to be ignored. Through the ups and downs of the beginning stages of his career, he’s hit a dominant stride taking out some of the biggest names in the division. I think Islam has the tools, strength, and patience to take out the currently uncrowned best 155-pounder on the planet.

Oliveira vs. Makhachev prediction: I’m taking Makhachev by KO/TKO (+600) here by way of ground and pound.

UFC 280 Oliveira vs. Makhachev Betting Trends & Stats

Charles Oliveira defeated Justin Gaethje by submission in his most recent fight on May 7, 2022.

by submission in his most recent fight on May 7, 2022. Islam Makhachev defeated Bobby Green by KO/TKO in his most recent fight on Feb 26, 2022.

by KO/TKO in his most recent fight on Feb 26, 2022. Oliveira averages 3 . 53 significant strikes landed per minute with a 53% accuracy rate.

. per minute with a 53% accuracy rate. Makhachev averages 2.27 significant strikes landed per minute with a 57% accuracy rate.

per minute with a 57% accuracy rate. Oliveira averages 3.18 significant strikes absorbed per minute with a 52% defense rate.

per minute with a 52% defense rate. Makhachev averages 0.84 significant strikes absorbed per minute with a 68% defense rate.

per minute with a 68% defense rate. Oliveira has a 57% takedown defense rate.

Makhachev has a 88% takedown defense rate.

