It’s a flyweight throwdown at the Apex! Check out the latest odds and prop bets for Araújo vs. Grasso at UFC Vegas 62 via FanDuel Sportsbook, plus a big fight prediction.

MMA fans may be tired of the intimate setting, but the Ultimate Fighting Championship is again making its way back to a cozy, comfortable UFC Apex Center for UFC Vegas 62 on Saturday, Oct. 15. This time, a pair of flyweights is set to throw leather in the main event. Mexico’s Alexa Grasso will take on Brazillian Viviane Araújo, with both fighters aiming to get one step closer to a shot at seemingly indomitable champion Valentina Shevchenko.

Initially, the card was set to be headlined by middleweights Jared Cannonier and Sean Strickland, but the bout was tossed after the latter was forced to withdraw due to an infection in his finger. Sure, Grasso vs. Araújo may not move the needle in terms of box office numbers, but the card contains enough intriguing fights and sneaky narratives to serve as a jaunty prequel to a jam-packed UFC 280 card topped by lightweight and bantamweight championship matches just one week later on Oct. 22.

A top 10 tilt is set to close out #UFCVegas62 🤜🤛@AlexaGrasso vs @ViviAraujoMMA



When it comes to fighting styles, both combatants are strikers at heart, but have made efforts to showcase growth in the grappling and ground games in their more recent fights. Neither adversary is known for packing a powerful punch that could constitute a showstopping blow, but Araújo does possess enough power in her hands to change the course of the action, particularly in a five-round affair. Looking ahead to Saturday, look for both fighters to remain upright, strike with sheer signature volume, and use their speed and footwork to attempt to dictate the pace.

So, does this one go the distance as expected, or will one of these combatants force the MMA community into a double-take with an unpredictable finish? Let’s look at the odds and major prop bets for Saturday’s Grasso vs. Araújo main event at UFC Vegas 62 courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Grasso vs. Araújo Fight Info

UFC UFC Vegas 62 // Main Event Flyweight Bout

No. 5 Alexa Grasso (14-3-0, 4 KOs, 1 Submission)

vs.

No. 6 Viviane Araújo (11-3-0, 3 KOs, 4 Submissions)

Date: Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022

Fight Time: Main card begins at 7 p.m. ET

Venue: UFC Apex, Enterprise, Nevada

Coverage: ESPN+

Viviane Araújo vs. Alexa Grasso Odds to Win

All UFC Vegas 62 odds, lines, and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline

Alexa Grasso: -220

Viviane Araújo: +168

UFC Vegas 62 Prop Bets

Method of Victory

Grasso by:

KO/TKO: +380

Points: +125

Submission: +900

Araújo by:

KO/TKO: +1100

Points: +1280

Submission: +1600

Will the Fight Go the Distance?

Yes: -210

No: +150

Over/Under Total Rounds

OVER 4.5: -235

UNDER 4.5: +180

Alexa Grasso vs. Viviane Araújo Prediction

UFC Vegas 62: Grasso vs. Araújo prediction percentages courtesy of Tapology Fight Predictions.

Projected winner: Alexa Grasso (90%)

Alexa Grasso (90%) Projected method of victory: Decision (85%)

Grasso is a slight favorite here, and for a good reason. While Araújo serves as a formidable threat with her power, Grasso is by far the superior all-around technician inside the cage. Both fighters will want to make a statement early on and prove to the UFC’s matchmakers that they’re deserving of a title shot against Shevchenko, so I expect no punches to be pulled. Grasso’s only defeat in more than four years came against incumbent strawweight champion Carla Esparza; with that in mind, Araújo is the more likely of the two to make a mistake if the pace is fast and furious early.

After a hesitant start and a few glimpses of lapsed judgment, I expect Grasso to rally through the deep waters, stay disciplined, and come out with a victory. I don’t see a finish here unless the fight makes its way to the ground, as neither fighter is going to be in any sort of hurry to get things to the canvas. If it goes there, I still expect Grasso to have the edge and possibly the chance to secure a finish with the same rear-naked choke she used to stop Joanne Wood earlier this year.

Grasso vs. Araújo Prediction: I’m taking Grasso here to cruise towards a decision victory at +125 using her superior technique.

UFC Vegas 62: Grasso vs. Araújo Betting Trends & Stats

Alexa Grasso defeated Joanne Wood by submission in her most recent fight on Mar 26, 2022.

Joanne Wood by submission in her most recent fight on Mar 26, 2022. Viviane Araújo defeated Andrea Lee by unanimous decision in her most recent fight on May 14, 2022.

by unanimous decision in her most recent fight on May 14, 2022. Grasso averages 4.92 significant strikes landed per minute with a 43% accuracy rate.

per minute with a 43% accuracy rate. Araújo averages 4.76 significant strikes landed per minute with a 48% accuracy rate.

per minute with a 48% accuracy rate. Grasso averages 3.79 significant strikes absorbed per minute with a 63% defense rate.

per minute with a 63% defense rate. Araújo averages 5.13 significant strikes absorbed per minute with a 58% defense rate.

per minute with a 58% defense rate. Grasso has a 60% takedown defense rate.

Araújo has a 90% takedown defense rate.

