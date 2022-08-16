Madden 23 Soundtrack Revealed

From Kendrick, Cordae, and K.R.I.T. to Snoop Dogg, Nas, and Cypress Hill, check out all the songs and artists that made it to the final cut of the EA Sports Madden 23 soundtrack.

It’s a hallowed tradition — the big reveal of the player ratings ahead of each annual release of EA Sports‘ Madden video game franchise. But despite the players on the virtual field taking up most of the fanfare, plenty of gamers might spend more time juking and stiff-arming their way through menus for roster-tinkering, Franchise mode, and Ultimate Team — and that’s where a Madden game’s soundtrack earns its MVP votes

On Tuesday, EA revealed the full Madden 23 soundtrack for the first time ahead of the game’s official retail release on Aug. 19. There’s a lot to love here, but you can start by feasting your eyes on superstars like Kendrick Lamar, Pusha T, and Tyler, the Creator, plus all-time legends like Snoop Dogg, Cypress Hill, and Nas.

Hits for Days 🎧 🔥



The #Madden23 Soundtrack pic.twitter.com/l7TMlcwDMi — Madden NFL 23 (@EAMaddenNFL) August 16, 2022

This year’s soundtrack consists of 39 songs and accompanies an original score of 33 bespoke beats composed by rapper and producer Hit-Boy, whose music has appeared in past editions of Madden. As EA notes, Hit-Boy and Cordae created an all-new track, “CHECKMATE,” specifically for the game. The song is expected to premiere at the start of the 2022 NFL regular season in September.

Check out the full Madden 23 soundtrack below, including a Spotify playlist featuring all the songs and artists who made it into the game.

Madden 23 Soundtrack // Song List

Aha Gazelle — “Tear It Down”

— “Tear It Down” Kwesi Arthur feat. Vic Mensa — ” Winning”

feat. — ” Winning” Eric Banks — “The Best (TUA Remix)”

— “The Best (TUA Remix)” Bas — “Run It Up”

— “Run It Up” Benny the Butcher — “Remember Me”

— “Remember Me” Cam Wallace — “ENERGY!”

— “ENERGY!” Big K.R.I.T. — “EXTRA CREDIT”

— “EXTRA CREDIT” Blackway feat. Aeph & Koko — “Impossible”

feat. & — “Impossible” Boslen — “LEVELS”

— “LEVELS” Charmaine — “Logic (Lucky Charm Freestyle)”

— “Logic (Lucky Charm Freestyle)” Marqus Clae — “Are You Ready”

— “Are You Ready” Coast Contra — “505”

— “505” Cordae feat. Lil Wayne — “Sinister”

feat. — “Sinister” Cypress Hill — “Hit Em'”

— “Hit Em'” Doechii — “Crazy”

— “Crazy” Dreamville w/ Bas feat. A$AP Ferg — “Lifestyle”

w/ feat. — “Lifestyle” EARTHGANG — “GHETTO GODS”

— “GHETTO GODS” Robert Glasper feat. Killer Mike , BJ The Chicago Kid , & Big K.R.I.T. — “Black Superhero”

feat. , , & — “Black Superhero” Gizzle feat. BRE-Z — “One Shot”

feat. — “One Shot” IMRSQD — “Run It Up”

— “Run It Up” Joey Bad4$$ — “THE REV3NGE”

— “THE REV3NGE” Kendrick Lamar — “N95”

— “N95” Killer Mike — “Get Some Money”

— “Get Some Money” King Green — “Cold”

— “Cold” Lord Afrixana — “Touchdown”

— “Touchdown” Malachiii — “Hold Me”

— “Hold Me” Malachiii — “How To Be A Star”

— “How To Be A Star” Nas — “Meet Joe Black”

— “Meet Joe Black” Nigo feat. Tyler, The Creator — “Come On, Let’s Go”

feat. — “Come On, Let’s Go” OnCue — “Any Given Sunday”

— “Any Given Sunday” Pop Chanel — “No Biggie”

— “No Biggie” Pusha T feat. Lil Uzi Vert & Don Toliver — “Scrape It Off”

feat. & — “Scrape It Off” Risqkae feat. Rti$ — “The Intro”

feat. — “The Intro” Simon Said. & Jazzfeezy feat. Steve Samson — “You Gotta Choose”

& feat. — “You Gotta Choose” Snoop Dogg feat. Nas — “Conflicted”

feat. — “Conflicted” Symba — “Go Get It”

— “Go Get It” Symba — “Put Me In The Game – Symba”

— “Put Me In The Game – Symba” Trev Rich & Wallis Lane — “Whole Team”

& — “Whole Team” Ty Dolla $ign feat. Wiz Khalifa — “Champions”

feat. — “Champions” Cam Wallace — “ENERGY!”

Madden 23 Playlist via Spotify