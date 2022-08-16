Hit-Boy Scores Madden 23 Soundtrack

The Grammy-award winning artist has gone from contributor on the Madden Soundtrack to sole producer and curator for the EA Sports franchise.

The EA Sports Madden 23 soundtrack is officially here and, surprise surprise, for the first time in franchise history, the soundtrack has been produced exclusively by one artist.

That artist is none other than Grammy-award winning LA producer, Hit-Boy.

Madden 23, which is set to release on all consoles on Aug. 19, is already available to those with early access/EA Play trial. EA hopes the game will change the tide after an underwhelming Madden 22.

While the game may not have lived up to the hype, the Madden 22 soundtrack was solid (although I can never listen to this song again), and included artists like J Cole and JID.

Even Jack Harlow recorded an original song for the game last year.

But this time around, Madden 23 is upping the ante.

Hit-Boy cooked up 33 exclusive beats for the game, including a new collaboration with Grammy-nominated Cordae on their track “Checkmate,” which will debut in Madden NFL 23 around NFL Kickoff.

As EA notes, that only begins to scratch the surface, as the game has a total of 39 songs featuring big-name artists linking up like Pusha T ft. Lil Uzi Vert & Don Toliver; anthems by Joey Bada$$, Nas, and Kendrick Lamar; and rising stars showcase from Japanese DJ and BAPE creator Nigo (ft. Tyler The Creator), and 2022 XXL Freshman Class female MC, Doechii.

More than a third of the soundtrack will debut new or exclusive music from artists, including Big K.R.I.T., a Money Man, Babyface Ray, Key Glock & BLEU collab, and a banger from Killer Mike and Bas, available only in game.

