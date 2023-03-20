About Boardroom

Execs & Entrepreneurs March 20, 2023
Randall Williams
Randall Williams

Ludacris’ Karma’s World Entertainment Strikes Licensing Deal With Black-Owned Businesses

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: Ludacris speaks onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
The Fast & Furious franchise star has partnered with two Black-owned businesses that specialize in haircare products for Black girls, inspired by his daughter Karma Bridges.

Chris “Ludacris” Bridges’ media company Karma’s World Entertainment along with 9 Story Media Group have inked licensing deals with two Black-owned haircare businesses that are designed specifically for Black girls, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Ludacris and 9 Story Media Group work together on his Netflix animated series, Karma’s World, a show that is aimed at helping children build confidence in themselves.

The show sees Ludacris voice the father of the main character, who is named after his daughter Karma Bridges, who uses her power and passion for music and rapping to get through difficult situations within the show. The critically-acclaimed children’s program has been praised for addressing microaggressions, family, friends, love, and education.

“Creating a program that supports Black-owned businesses speaks to the themes of representation and community that live throughout Karma’s World,” Ludacris in a statement to the Hollywood Reporter. “This unique opportunity supports the power of entrepreneurship in inclusive spaces and puts Black excellence on display.”

The two companies chosen, Firstline Brands and CurlyKids Mixed Texture HairCare are part of a new initiative that will attempt to increase retail representation in the licensing business. Both businesses will be boosted through networking at the 2023 Licensing Expo in June in Las Vegas and the brands will be uplifted with marketing support as well. Both companies have released Karma’s World-branded content with items or products like CurlyKids’ Super Detangling Conditioner, Super Detangling Spray, silk bonnets, and pillowcases.

CurlyKids co-founder Sandy Williams Bordenave said in a statement, “Black television, Black media, Black art, Black hair products — these things all strive, thrive and arrive together… As parents of a beautiful young Black woman, we see our little girl in Karma, a viewpoint we wish more of the world would adopt.”

Firstline CEO Joni Odum added, “With the support and resources of 9 Story’s Black-owned business initiative, we’ll achieve our mission on a much larger scale.”

Randall Williams is a Staff Writer covering sports business and music for Boardroom. Before joining the team, he previously worked for Sportico, Andscape and Bloomberg. His byline has also been syndicated in the Boston Globe and Time Magazine. Williams' notable profile features he has written include NFL Executive VP Troy Vincent, Dreamville co-founder Ibrahim Hamad, BMX biker Nigel Sylvester and both Shedeur and Shilo Sanders. Randall, a graduate of "The Real HU" - Hampton University - is most proud of scooping Howard University joining Jordan Brand nearly three months before the official announcement.
