Sneakers June 14, 2023
LaMelo Ball Unveils Third Puma Signature Shoe With NFT Launch

The Hornets star carries on his now-trademark multi-color mid-cut silhouette for the MB.03, featuring a unique NFT rollout plan with Gutter Cat Gang.

While jetting around from Milan to Berlin to Paris to London, LaMelo Ball utilized his first global “Melo Faster Tour” with Puma to debut his third signature shoe with the brand.

“This right here, the first MB.03 coming out,” the Charlotte Hornets star said during the tour. “Only can get it if you get the NFT. Beautiful shoe.”

The wildly colorful launch edition that’s come to be expected from the “1 of 1” touting talent was created in collaboration with NFT collectible company Gutter Cat Gang. Since launching during the summer of 2021 with a series of 3,000 unique NFTs, Gutter Cat Gang has served as a digital Web3 community of collectors utilizing their token holdings as membership. 

Last season, we saw nearly a dozen NFT-related custom sneakers take the hardwood in the Association, with the latest LaMelos looking to lead the way when it comes to a fully integrated official launch. The debut edition of the MB.03 has rightfully been dubbed the “GutterMelo.”

Both “M.E.L.O.” and “Gutter Cat Gang” phrasing can be found along the heel of each shoe, with additional graphics like a Cat illustration atop the tongue. As seen on Ball’s first two signature shoes, the familiar tagline of “Rare,” “Not From Here” and “1 of 1” all return on the MB.03.

Featuring NITRO foam cushioning, the brand describes the third signature shoe of the series as being “built for performance by bringing the disruptive and unique character of Melo onto the court through unrestrained design.”

With a unique colorway and unveil comes a unique launch release. The “GutterMelo” MB.03 will first be made available as a digital collectible on June 29, with buyers able to purchase the limited edition series through the OpenSea marketplace for $175.

Starting the following month — from July 18 through August 20 — the digital collectible will also serve as an access token ticket to claim a physical pair of the sneakers. Keep up with the latest drop updates on the newly launched microsite GutterMelo.com.  

