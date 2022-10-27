From El Clásico and the Derbi Madrileño to the Euskal Derbia and beyond, La Liga Golazos’ “Eterno Rival” NFT drop salutes the most exciting moments in Spanish football.

The first-ever pack drop for Dapper Labs‘ new NFT offering in conjunction with La Liga — La Liga Golazos — goes down Thursday, Oct. 27 in a celebration of Spanish football’s biggest and most storied derby matches.

The “Eterno Rival” drop will feature 36 NFT highlight Moments from nine of the biggest Spanish rivalries in history, with a home and away collectible for each team in those respective matchups. For users who were previously granted access to the closed beta, 2,700 are being put on sale for $199, with packs comprised of two guaranteed Uncommon Moments, with a 98% chance of a Rare Moment and a 2% chance of a Legendary Moment. The 36 total Moments will be divided into 20 Uncommon, 14 Rare, and 2 Legendary Moments.

Here’s the full list of the four Moments from each of the nine top La Liga rivalries making up the “Eterno Rival” drop:

Zlatan Ibrahimović (Barcelona) – Goal from 2009-2010 (RARE)

(Barcelona) – Goal from 2009-2010 (RARE) Marc-André ter Stegen (Barcelona) – Save from 2016-2017 (UNCOMMON)

(Barcelona) – Save from 2016-2017 (UNCOMMON) Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) – Goal from 2012-2013 (UNCOMMON)

(Real Madrid) – Goal from 2012-2013 (UNCOMMON) Luka Modrić (Real Madrid) – Goal from 2020-2021 (LEGENDARY)

El Derbi Madrileño: Real Madrid vs. Atlético Madrid

Diego Costa (Atlético Madrid) – Goal from 2013-2014 (RARE)

(Atlético Madrid) – Goal from 2013-2014 (RARE) Gabi (Atlético Madrid) – Goal from 2013-2014 (RARE)

(Atlético Madrid) – Goal from 2013-2014 (RARE) Raúl (Real Madrid) – Goal from 2006-2007 (UNCOMMON)

(Real Madrid) – Goal from 2006-2007 (UNCOMMON) Kaká (Real Madrid) – Goal from 2009-2010 (RARE)

El Gran Derbi: Real Betis vs. Sevilla

Nosa (Real Betis) – Goal from 2012-2013 (UNCOMMON)

(Real Betis) – Goal from 2012-2013 (UNCOMMON) Ricardo Oliveira (Real Betis) – Goal from 2008-2009 (UNCOMMON)

(Real Betis) – Goal from 2008-2009 (UNCOMMON) Vicente Iborra (Sevilla FC) – Goal from 2016-2017 (UNCOMMON)

(Sevilla FC) – Goal from 2016-2017 (UNCOMMON) Renato (Sevilla FC) – Goal from 2006-2007 (RARE)

Euskal Derbia: Athletic Club vs. Real Sociedad

De Marcos (Athletic Club) – Goal from 2014-2015 (UNCOMMON)

(Athletic Club) – Goal from 2014-2015 (UNCOMMON) Muniain (Athletic Club) – Goal from 2016-2017 (RARE)

(Athletic Club) – Goal from 2016-2017 (RARE) Imanol Agirretxe (Real Sociedad) – Goal from 2013-2014 (UNCOMMON)

(Real Sociedad) – Goal from 2013-2014 (UNCOMMON) Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad) – Goal from 2018-2019 (UNCOMMON)

El Derbi Barceloní: Barcelona vs. Espanyol

Pedro (Barcelona) – Goal from 2014-2015 (UNCOMMON)

(Barcelona) – Goal from 2014-2015 (UNCOMMON) Eto’o (Barcelona) – Goal from 2005-2006 (UNCOMMON)

(Barcelona) – Goal from 2005-2006 (UNCOMMON) Iván de la Peña (Espanyol) – Goal from 2008-2009 (RARE)

(Espanyol) – Goal from 2008-2009 (RARE) Wu Lei (Espanyol) – Goal from 2019-2020 (UNCOMMON)

El Derbi Valenciano: Levante vs. Valencia

Morales (Levante) – Goal from 2014-2015 (RARE)

(Levante) – Goal from 2014-2015 (RARE) Arouna Koné (Levante) – Goal from 2011-2012 (UNCOMMON)

(Levante) – Goal from 2011-2012 (UNCOMMON) Gonçalo Guedes (Valencia) – Goal from 2018-2019 (RARE)

(Valencia) – Goal from 2018-2019 (RARE) Carlos Soler (Valencia) – Goal from 2021-2022 (UNCOMMON)

O derbi Galego: Deportivo La Coruña vs. Celta Vigo

Riki (Deportivo La Coruña) – Goal from 2012-2013 (UNCOMMON)

(Deportivo La Coruña) – Goal from 2012-2013 (UNCOMMON) Valerón (Deportivo La Coruña) – Goal from 2005-2006 (RARE)

(Deportivo La Coruña) – Goal from 2005-2006 (RARE) Hugo Mallo (Celta Vigo) – Goal from 2016-2017 (UNCOMMON)

(Celta Vigo) – Goal from 2016-2017 (UNCOMMON) Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) – Goal from 2016-2017 (UNCOMMON)

Valencia vs. Villarreal

Aduriz (Valencia) Goal from 2011-2012 (UNCOMMON)

(Valencia) Goal from 2011-2012 (UNCOMMON) Éver Banega (Valencia) Goal from 2009-2010 (RARE)

(Valencia) Goal from 2009-2010 (RARE) Santi Cazorla (Villarreal) Goal from 2007-2008 (RARE)

(Villarreal) Goal from 2007-2008 (RARE) Mario Gaspar (Villarreal CF) Goal from 2017-2018 (UNCOMMON)

Atlético Madrid vs Barcelona

Sergio Agüero (Atlético Madrid) Goal from 2008-2009 (RARE)

(Atlético Madrid) Goal from 2008-2009 (RARE) Fernando Torres (Atlético Madrid) Goal from 2005-2006 (UNCOMMON)

(Atlético Madrid) Goal from 2005-2006 (UNCOMMON) Neymar (Barcelona) Goal from 2015-2016 (LEGENDARY)

(Barcelona) Goal from 2015-2016 (LEGENDARY) Dani Alves (Barcelona) Goal from 2021-2022 (RARE)

At a later stage during Open Beta, an additional 15,000 Standard “Eterno Rival” packs, with a reduced chance to pull Rare and Legendary Moments — but here and now, this the first soccer offering from Dapper Labs after successful launches with NBA Top Shot, UFC Strike, and NFL All Day.

