From El Clásico and the Derbi Madrileño to the Euskal Derbia and beyond, La Liga Golazos’ “Eterno Rival” NFT drop salutes the most exciting moments in Spanish football.
The first-ever pack drop for Dapper Labs‘ new NFT offering in conjunction with La Liga — La Liga Golazos — goes down Thursday, Oct. 27 in a celebration of Spanish football’s biggest and most storied derby matches.
The “Eterno Rival” drop will feature 36 NFT highlight Moments from nine of the biggest Spanish rivalries in history, with a home and away collectible for each team in those respective matchups. For users who were previously granted access to the closed beta, 2,700 are being put on sale for $199, with packs comprised of two guaranteed Uncommon Moments, with a 98% chance of a Rare Moment and a 2% chance of a Legendary Moment. The 36 total Moments will be divided into 20 Uncommon, 14 Rare, and 2 Legendary Moments.
Here’s the full list of the four Moments from each of the nine top La Liga rivalries making up the “Eterno Rival” drop:
El Clásico: Real Madrid vs. Barcelona
- Zlatan Ibrahimović (Barcelona) – Goal from 2009-2010 (RARE)
- Marc-André ter Stegen (Barcelona) – Save from 2016-2017 (UNCOMMON)
- Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) – Goal from 2012-2013 (UNCOMMON)
- Luka Modrić (Real Madrid) – Goal from 2020-2021 (LEGENDARY)
El Derbi Madrileño: Real Madrid vs. Atlético Madrid
- Diego Costa (Atlético Madrid) – Goal from 2013-2014 (RARE)
- Gabi (Atlético Madrid) – Goal from 2013-2014 (RARE)
- Raúl (Real Madrid) – Goal from 2006-2007 (UNCOMMON)
- Kaká (Real Madrid) – Goal from 2009-2010 (RARE)
El Gran Derbi: Real Betis vs. Sevilla
- Nosa (Real Betis) – Goal from 2012-2013 (UNCOMMON)
- Ricardo Oliveira (Real Betis) – Goal from 2008-2009 (UNCOMMON)
- Vicente Iborra (Sevilla FC) – Goal from 2016-2017 (UNCOMMON)
- Renato (Sevilla FC) – Goal from 2006-2007 (RARE)
Euskal Derbia: Athletic Club vs. Real Sociedad
- De Marcos (Athletic Club) – Goal from 2014-2015 (UNCOMMON)
- Muniain (Athletic Club) – Goal from 2016-2017 (RARE)
- Imanol Agirretxe (Real Sociedad) – Goal from 2013-2014 (UNCOMMON)
- Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad) – Goal from 2018-2019 (UNCOMMON)
El Derbi Barceloní: Barcelona vs. Espanyol
- Pedro (Barcelona) – Goal from 2014-2015 (UNCOMMON)
- Eto’o (Barcelona) – Goal from 2005-2006 (UNCOMMON)
- Iván de la Peña (Espanyol) – Goal from 2008-2009 (RARE)
- Wu Lei (Espanyol) – Goal from 2019-2020 (UNCOMMON)
El Derbi Valenciano: Levante vs. Valencia
- Morales (Levante) – Goal from 2014-2015 (RARE)
- Arouna Koné (Levante) – Goal from 2011-2012 (UNCOMMON)
- Gonçalo Guedes (Valencia) – Goal from 2018-2019 (RARE)
- Carlos Soler (Valencia) – Goal from 2021-2022 (UNCOMMON)
O derbi Galego: Deportivo La Coruña vs. Celta Vigo
- Riki (Deportivo La Coruña) – Goal from 2012-2013 (UNCOMMON)
- Valerón (Deportivo La Coruña) – Goal from 2005-2006 (RARE)
- Hugo Mallo (Celta Vigo) – Goal from 2016-2017 (UNCOMMON)
- Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) – Goal from 2016-2017 (UNCOMMON)
Valencia vs. Villarreal
- Aduriz (Valencia) Goal from 2011-2012 (UNCOMMON)
- Éver Banega (Valencia) Goal from 2009-2010 (RARE)
- Santi Cazorla (Villarreal) Goal from 2007-2008 (RARE)
- Mario Gaspar (Villarreal CF) Goal from 2017-2018 (UNCOMMON)
Atlético Madrid vs Barcelona
- Sergio Agüero (Atlético Madrid) Goal from 2008-2009 (RARE)
- Fernando Torres (Atlético Madrid) Goal from 2005-2006 (UNCOMMON)
- Neymar (Barcelona) Goal from 2015-2016 (LEGENDARY)
- Dani Alves (Barcelona) Goal from 2021-2022 (RARE)
At a later stage during Open Beta, an additional 15,000 Standard “Eterno Rival” packs, with a reduced chance to pull Rare and Legendary Moments — but here and now, this the first soccer offering from Dapper Labs after successful launches with NBA Top Shot, UFC Strike, and NFL All Day.
