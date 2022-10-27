About Boardroom

Boardroom is a media network that covers the business of sports, entertainment. From the ways that athletes, executives, musicians and creators are moving the business world forward to new technologies, emerging leagues, and industry trends, Boardroom brings you all the news and insights you need to know...

At the forefront of industry change, Boardroom is committed to unique perspectives on and access to the news, trending topics and key players you need to know.

All Rights Reserved. 2022.
NFT October 27, 2022
Shlomo Sprung
Shlomo Sprung

Eterno Rival: First La Liga Golazos NFT Drop Celebrates Spain’s Biggest Rivalries

Image via La Liga Golazos
From El Clásico and the Derbi Madrileño to the Euskal Derbia and beyond, La Liga Golazos’ “Eterno Rival” NFT drop salutes the most exciting moments in Spanish football.

The first-ever pack drop for Dapper Labsnew NFT offering in conjunction with La Liga — La Liga Golazos — goes down Thursday, Oct. 27 in a celebration of Spanish football’s biggest and most storied derby matches.

The “Eterno Rival” drop will feature 36 NFT highlight Moments from nine of the biggest Spanish rivalries in history, with a home and away collectible for each team in those respective matchups. For users who were previously granted access to the closed beta, 2,700 are being put on sale for $199, with packs comprised of two guaranteed Uncommon Moments, with a 98% chance of a Rare Moment and a 2% chance of a Legendary Moment. The 36 total Moments will be divided into 20 Uncommon, 14 Rare, and 2 Legendary Moments.

Here’s the full list of the four Moments from each of the nine top La Liga rivalries making up the “Eterno Rival” drop:

El Clásico: Real Madrid vs. Barcelona
  • Zlatan Ibrahimović (Barcelona) – Goal from 2009-2010 (RARE)
  • Marc-André ter Stegen (Barcelona) – Save from 2016-2017 (UNCOMMON)
  • Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) – Goal from 2012-2013 (UNCOMMON) 
  • Luka Modrić (Real Madrid) – Goal from 2020-2021 (LEGENDARY)
El Derbi Madrileño: Real Madrid vs. Atlético Madrid
  • Diego Costa (Atlético Madrid) – Goal from 2013-2014 (RARE)
  • Gabi (Atlético Madrid) – Goal from 2013-2014 (RARE)
  • Raúl (Real Madrid) – Goal from 2006-2007 (UNCOMMON)  
  • Kaká (Real Madrid) – Goal from 2009-2010 (RARE)
El Gran Derbi: Real Betis vs. Sevilla
  • Nosa (Real Betis) – Goal from 2012-2013 (UNCOMMON)
  • Ricardo Oliveira (Real Betis) – Goal from 2008-2009 (UNCOMMON)
  • Vicente Iborra (Sevilla FC) – Goal from 2016-2017 (UNCOMMON)  
  • Renato (Sevilla FC) – Goal from 2006-2007 (RARE)
Euskal Derbia: Athletic Club vs. Real Sociedad
  • De Marcos (Athletic Club) – Goal from 2014-2015 (UNCOMMON)
  • Muniain (Athletic Club) – Goal from 2016-2017 (RARE)
  • Imanol Agirretxe (Real Sociedad) – Goal from 2013-2014 (UNCOMMON)  
  • Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad) – Goal from 2018-2019 (UNCOMMON)
El Derbi Barceloní: Barcelona vs. Espanyol
  • Pedro (Barcelona) – Goal from 2014-2015 (UNCOMMON)
  • Eto’o (Barcelona) – Goal from 2005-2006 (UNCOMMON)
  • Iván de la Peña (Espanyol) – Goal from 2008-2009 (RARE)  
  • Wu Lei (Espanyol) – Goal from 2019-2020 (UNCOMMON)
El Derbi Valenciano: Levante vs. Valencia
  • Morales (Levante) – Goal from 2014-2015 (RARE)
  • Arouna Koné (Levante) – Goal from 2011-2012 (UNCOMMON)
  • Gonçalo Guedes (Valencia) – Goal from 2018-2019 (RARE)  
  • Carlos Soler (Valencia) – Goal from 2021-2022 (UNCOMMON)
O derbi Galego: Deportivo La Coruña vs. Celta Vigo
  • Riki (Deportivo La Coruña) – Goal from 2012-2013 (UNCOMMON)
  • Valerón (Deportivo La Coruña) – Goal from 2005-2006 (RARE)
  • Hugo Mallo (Celta Vigo) – Goal from 2016-2017 (UNCOMMON)  
  • Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) – Goal from 2016-2017 (UNCOMMON)
Valencia vs. Villarreal
  • Aduriz (Valencia) Goal from 2011-2012 (UNCOMMON)
  • Éver Banega (Valencia) Goal from 2009-2010 (RARE)
  • Santi Cazorla (Villarreal) Goal from 2007-2008 (RARE)  
  • Mario Gaspar (Villarreal CF) Goal from 2017-2018 (UNCOMMON)
Atlético Madrid vs Barcelona
  • Sergio Agüero (Atlético Madrid) Goal from 2008-2009 (RARE)
  • Fernando Torres (Atlético Madrid) Goal from 2005-2006 (UNCOMMON)
  • Neymar (Barcelona) Goal from 2015-2016 (LEGENDARY)  
  • Dani Alves (Barcelona) Goal from 2021-2022 (RARE)

At a later stage during Open Beta, an additional 15,000 Standard “Eterno Rival” packs, with a reduced chance to pull Rare and Legendary Moments — but here and now, this the first soccer offering from Dapper Labs after successful launches with NBA Top Shot, UFC Strike, and NFL All Day.

Read More:

Sign up for our newsletter

Get on our list for weekly sports business, industry trends, interviews, and more.