Dapper Labs, LaLiga Unveil NFT Collectible Platform

LaLiga Golazos, Dapper Labs’ NFT collectible platform with LaLiga, launches Oct. 27 starring Luka Modric, Joao Felix, and bilingual video NFTs

It’s been known for many months now that Spain’s top soccer division LaLiga would be joining the NBA, NFL, UFC, and other sports and entertainment properties that teamed up with Dapper Labs to launch an NFT platform. On Thursday, the two companies announced that the follow-up to NBA Top Shot, NFL All Day, and UFC Strike would be called LaLiga Golazos, with the first drop taking place on Oct. 27.

Fans can register at its new site for the first pack in closed beta featuring LaLiga’s fiercest rivalries like the iconic El Clasico of FC Barcelona and Real Madrid, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid‘s crosstown Madrid derby, El Gran Derbi pitting Real Betis against Sevilla, and the Basque derby of Real Sociedad and Athletic Club. The series will include NFTs showcasing LaLiga’s most prominent players from all its teams since the 2005-2006 season — with highlights also showcasing the most important plays from this season’s matches — and all the amazing highlights, games, assists, saves, and, of course, the iconic golazos.

(Courtesy of Dapper Labs)

“LaLiga is steeped in history, tradition, and legendary moments and our fans are some of the most passionate in the world, so we are excited to offer a new way for them to experience the moments they love,” said Óscar Mayo LaLiga’s executive director. “We are constantly innovating new ways to bring LaLiga, its clubs, and players closer to our fans and with our partner Dapper Labs, we can give our fans the ability to truly be a part of this fanatical experience.”

FC Barcelona star forward Ansu Fati, Barca goalie Marc-André ter Stegen, Real Madrid legend Luka Modric, and Atletico Madrid’s goal-scoring machine João Félix will be LaLiga’s faces of the NFT launch during this first season. They’ll be featured in promotional content for the product, welcoming fans to the community built around the platform, and will get their own Moments later this season. Each NFT will include the broadcast replay of the Moment with the original play-by-play and statistics from that match in both Spanish and English, making it Dapper Labs’ first bilingual product.

“Golazos will enable fans to own a piece of LaLiga history and participate in a whole new kind of football community that recognizes and rewards them for their fandom,” said Jorge Urrutia del Pozo, Dapper Labs’ general manager of LaLiga Golazos.

As with every Dapper NFT collectible platform, it’s built on the company’s Flow blockchain with Moments and packs divided into different tiers of rarity; Common, Uncommon, Rare, and Legendary. The initial partnership between Dapper and LaLiga was brokered by LaLiga North America, the partnership between the Spanish league and Relevant Sports.

