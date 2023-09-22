In addition to the court, Kevin Durant and the foundation will also establish a scholarship fund for the Durant Center College Track students who decide to attend Bowie State.

It’s a great week to be a Bowie State University Bulldog.

Less than a year after Kevin Durant and the Durant Family Foundation announced a $500,000 endowment to help transform the school’s basketball gym and revitalize its athletics programs, the finished project was officially unveiled on Thursday. On hand to celebrate the occasion were Bowie State President Dr. Aminta Breaux and Ms. Wanda Durant, who leads the Durant Family Foundation.

“I am grateful to my son for his generous heart,” Ms. Durant said, adding, “I am grateful that he realized that it’s important for him to give back to an HBCU, and maybe he will be a catalyst for other athletes in the area and throughout the country to give back to HBCUs.”

Additional funding will go toward BSU’s AC Jordan Arena, located within the Leonidas S. James Physical Education Complex. Facility improvements at Bowie State include the all-new basketball court, additional bleachers, and upgrades to the press box. Durant and his family foundation will also establish a scholarship fund for the Durant Center College Track students who decide to attend Bowie State.

“We are tremendously grateful to Kevin Durant and the Durant Family Foundation for their donation, which has led to the addition of the new floor design and added seating, along with the financial support for men’s and women’s basketball,” Bowie State’s men’s basketball head coach Darrell Brooks said. “Our players are super excited to be able to compete on the KD court representing Bowie State University along with the Durant Family Foundation. The floor design adds pop to the entire arena. The added seating will allow more of our fans to give us the support we need to successfully compete in the CIAA and nationally on the D2 level. Alumni, recruits, parents, and students absolutely love what this space has become.

“The attention we as a University have received as a result of the donation and subsequent renovations has been outstanding. The men’s basketball program will work really hard to uphold what we have been gifted with, and we look forward to continuing to grow our relationship with the Durant Family Foundation.”

Though he didn’t attend Bowie State during his collegiate days, Durant grew up in Prince George’s County, Maryland, where Bowie State is located.