The new investment aims to revolutionize the Bulldogs’ men’s basketball facility and several other athletic programs.

Christmas is coming early for Bowie State University’s Athletics Department. On Monday, Kevin Durant and the Durant Family Foundation announced a major donation of $500,000 to help transform the Bulldogs’ basketball gym and revitalize the school’s athletics programs.

Bowie State, founded in 1865, is Maryland’s oldest HBCU.

The donations will go toward the school’s AC Jordan Arena, which is located within the Leonidas S. James Physical Education Complex. Upgrades for the facility include an all-new basketball court, additional bleachers, and enhancements to the press box. Durant and his family foundation will also establish a scholarship fund for the Durant Center College Track students who decide to attend Bowie State.

“We are dedicated to providing resources and possibilities to students for higher education, especially in Prince George’s County,” Wanda Durant, who leads the Durant Family Foundation, said in an official release. “Bowie State was the perfect place to make a meaningful impact.”

The investment is the latest philanthropic nod to Prince George’s County, Maryland from Durant — who grew up in the county — and the Durant Family Foundation. In 2019, the organization partnered with College Track to establish College Track at the Durant Center in Suitland. The partnership is an effort to help first-generation and low-income students gain higher education.

The renovations made to Bowie State’s AC Jordan Arena follow a trend for Durant Family Foundation, which has previously renovated 27 basketball courts around the globe in cities like Berlin, Oklahoma City, Guangzhou, Taipei, New Delhi, Redwood, San Francisco, and Tokyo.

As Bowie State President Dr. Aminta Breaux said on the occasion:

“We’re grateful for the resources that Kevin Durant and his foundation have generously donated to Bowie State. His contributions will go a long way towards updating our facilities and ensure offer a top-tier athletic experience for all of our students. The foundation has already built a network of community-centric services within the Durant Center in Prince George’s County that is exemplary.”

