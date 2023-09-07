The third-year quarterback is the latest NFL ambassador for the brand breaking back into team sports.

With Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season upon us, Justin Fields is officially a Reebok athlete.

As the company announced Thursday, the long-term partnership is said to be the starting point of Reebok’s long-term strategy to reenter and reclaim a spot in the team sports space. Looking ahead, the move is meant to signal more signees for Reebok in football, basketball, and beyond.

“Reebok holds an incredible legacy in the sports world that has always inspired me,” Fields said in a statement. “Not only have they launched iconic offerings with legends like Allen Iverson and Shaq that shaped sports culture in the ‘90s, but they also have the attitude and energy to reshape the future of Sport once again.”

Amongst active NFL athletes on the Reebok roster, the Chicago Bears quarterback’s arrival follows Myles Garrett, an All-Pro edge rusher for the Cleveland Browns.

Photo via Reebok

For Fields, also an ambassador at OWYN, Bose, Chipotle, Beyond Meat, Oakley, and more, this deal further fortifies his portfolio by adding a global force in footwear, fashion, and fitness.

Historically, Reebok has held a firm placement in American football. Now, the foundation of heritage is being rebuilt with the Bears QB as a cornerstone.

Dating back to the 1990s, Reebok endorsed Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith while also outfitting college programs like the University of Texas, the University of Florida, and Michigan State University. From 2001 to 2011, Reebok served as the official uniform supplier for the NFL.

For the better part of the 2000s, Reebok outfitted All-Pro talent on both sides of the ball, including Peyton Manning and Jevon Kearse. Additionally, the brand leveraged its league licensing and Jay Z’s S. Carter collection for cleats worn by the likes of Daunte Culpepper, Larry Johnson, and Roy Williams. In the 2010s, Chad Johnson and JJ Watt both wore and endorsed Reebok.

Running back Ricky Williams as a member of the University of Texas Longhorns (

Tom Hauck / Staff via Getty Images) Tennessee Titans defensive end Jevon Kearse in the 1999 AFC Championship Game (Martin Morrow/Getty Images)

Since selling to Adidas in 2006 for $3.8 billion before being acquired by Authentic Brands Group in 2021 for $2.5 billion, Reebok has repositioned itself in the crowded footwear market through its heritage Classics category and through Crossfit competition. This Fields signing is a landmark, however, as it’s said to mark a renewed commitment in diving headfirst back into major team sports.

“As a brand with such a unique and rich heritage in sports, we’re thrilled to be returning to our roots and embark upon a long-term strategy that will have us reclaim our rightful place in the sports world once again,” Reebok CEO Todd Krinsky said in the statement.

Today, this long-term strategy starts with Chicago’s signal-caller. Fields, who played his college career at Georgia and Ohio State in Nike gear, will help carry the torch for Reebok football moving forward.

At this moment, Reebok does not currently sell cleats online; Fields has worn the brand to and from games while wearing Adidas cleats in preseason action. As part of the deal, Fields will work closely with the brand on digital and social content spanning from lifestyle to fitness.

Photo via Reebok

Having already set the single-game rushing record for an NFL quarterback, Fields’ fast feet are also positioned to play a part in selling speed as the brand unveils the FloatZig 1 running shoe in 2024. On the football front, the Classics collection has also returned Emmitt Smith’s famed turf trainers in retro form for the first time this fall.

Starting his third season in the Windy City on Sept. 10, the energy and expectations are on the rise with the brand now backing him front and center. Already, the ambassador and the brand have teamed up at Fields’ youth camp in Chicago with Reebok donating apparel and pledging continued support.

Across football, this move illustrates an apparel and footwear market keen on signing quarterback talent — Jordan Brand has added both Bryce Young and Jalen Hurts to its roster.

At Reebok, Fields is both the leading man for its future in football — and team sports overall.

“Justin’s authenticity, high energy, and risk-taking mentality as a natural leader on and off the field immediately stood out to us,” Krinsky said. “He exemplifies who we are and how Reebok will show up in Sport culture in the years to come – bold and unapologetic. We’re thrilled to welcome Justin to the Reebok family as we shepherd in a new era.”