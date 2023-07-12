Jordan Brand Is Taking Over WNBA All-Star Weekend

As the W’s annual showcase event descends on Las Vegas this weekend, four footwear launches and detailed game jerseys will debut from Jordan.

In what Jordan Brand frames as “underscoring the brand’s commitment to the women’s game,” the iconic Jumpman logo will be appearing for the very first time at the 19th annual WNBA All-Star Game on July 15.

Helmed by captains A’ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart, each team’s rosters will take the floor in detailed black and orange base jerseys.

The front of the jerseys for all players will read “WNBA All-Star.” They will also feature each player’s specific team logo along the top left. A star above the jersey number on the back will also represent how many times the player has made an All-Star Game to date.

Jordan Brand says the “Center Star” themed jersey designs are “inspired by the far reaches of outer space. The iridescent colors are inspired by space travel — the diagonal lines across the body and short are drawn from the tail end of a shooting star and the tapering lines in the game star and the belt buckle are inspired by the Earth’s horizon.”

Crafted with Nike’s Dri-FIT ADV performance fabric, the tank top silhouette was designed through a data-mapped pattern. Jordan Brand outlines this approach as being specifically and “computationally mapped” to provide a tailored fit for the female body.

“Dri-FIT ADV pushes the limits of apparel technology through body-mapped engineering, 4D design tools, and extensive sport science research,” the company said in a statement.

In addition to the Jumpman-branded uniforms, Jordan is releasing a limited edition run of four different footwear models. The initial drop will occur on July 13, with the full footwear lineup launching globally on Sept. 25 during the WNBA Playoffs.

Each shoe features the WNBA’s signature orange hue. The collection includes the brand’s newest annual game shoe in the Air Jordan 38 as well as an Air Jordan Retro 12, Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low, and the brand’s sleeper women’s slides, the Hex Mule.

The box included for each of the “Center Star” themed sneakers includes a star-laden graphic lid, syncing with the similarly styled graphic insoles found on each sneaker.

Air Jordan 38

Air Jordan Retro 12

Jordan Hex Mule

Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low