Jonathan Taylor Fantasy Team Names for 2022

Finding the right fantasy football team name is one of the most important parts of assembling your squad. Whether you want to trash talk your league mates, make them laugh, or pay respects to your favorite player, selecting the right name is a big decision.

Maybe you’re a Tom Brady stan. Maybe you’re ride-or-die for Tyreek Hill. Maybe you can’t quit Lamar Jackson. But if a certain Indianapolis Colts superstar and all-around backfield battering ram is the one NFL player you’ll stop at nothing to draft this year, check out our curated list of the best Jonathan Taylor fantasy team names.

Jonathan Taylor Fantasy Football Team Names

If you’ve selected Jonathan Taylor at the top of your fantasy draft — or you’re just a huge Colts fan — here are the best Jonathan Taylor fantasy football names for 2022.

9. Jon “The Tool Man” Taylor

8. The Brave Little Taylor

7. Jonathan Taylor Swift

6. Tinker Taylor Soldier Spy

5. Taylor Moon

4. John Colt-Train

3. Taylor Made

2. Jonathan Trailor

1. Jonathan Taylor Thomas

— Max Staley

