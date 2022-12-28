CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 17: Defensive end J.J. Watt #99 of the Arizona Cardinals watches from the sidelines during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cardinals defeated the Browns 37-14. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Boardroom breaks down the earnings and salary history for JJ Watt, who announced he’d retire at the end of his 12th NFL season.

JJ Watt is one of the best NFL players of his generation at any position, which is why the 33-year-old announcing his retirement from football on Tuesday at the end of the season was such seismic news. The 6-foot-5 defensive end dominated for a dozen seasons with an unheard-of combination of brute force, silky speed, and unreal agility that almost looked like a glitch when you watched the Wisconsin native perform.

In 10 years with the Houston Texans and two with the Arizona Cardinals, Watt won three Defensive Player of the Year awards — tied with Lawrence Taylor and Aaron Donald for the most all-time — five All-Pro first-team selections, five Pro Bowl nods, and the 2017 Walter Payton Man of the Year award for his tireless efforts in community service that he takes nearly as seriously as his on-field performance. He even finished second in the 2014 MVP voting, the first defensive player to finish in the top three since Minnesota’s Keith Millard finished third in 1989, the year Watt was born.

That got us thinking — how much money in NFL salary earnings does one of the greatest players of his generation have in the bank after an all-time great career?

You have J.J. Watt salary questions, Boardroom has answers.

JJ Watt Salary & Contract Breakdown

All contract and salary info is via Spotrac unless otherwise noted.

Watt NFL Earnings Overview

NFL seasons: 12

Career base salary: $87,783,770

Career signing bonuses: $28,672,728

Other bonuses/incentives: $12,991,502

Average annual value (AAV): $10,787,333

TOTAL CAREER SALARY EARNINGS: $129,448,000

Koa’s first ever NFL game.

My last ever NFL home game.



My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude. It’s been an absolute honor and a pleasure.



🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/wXbDUcHM8B — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) December 27, 2022

Watt Salary Earnings by Contract

Contract No. 1 (2011-15): 4 years, $11,237,498

Signing bonus: $$6,672,728

Guaranteed money: $$11,237,498

AAV: $2,809,374

Contract No. 2 (2014-21): 6 years, $100,005,425

Signing bonus: $10,000,000

Guaranteed money: $51,876,000

AAV: $16,667,570

Contract No. 3 (2021): 2 years, $28,000,000

Signing bonus: $12,000,000

Guaranteed money: $23,000,000

AAV: $14,000,000

Watt Career NFL Earnings by Team

Houston Texans: 10 years, $100,748,000

Base salary: $74,033,770

Signing bonuses: $26,672,728

AAV: $10,074,800

Arizona Cardinals: 2 years, $28,000,000

Base salary: $13,750,000

Signing bonuses: $12,250,000

AAV: $14,000,000

JJ Watt Stats & Accolades

Pro Bowls: 5 (2012-2015, 2018)

All-Pro First Teams: 5 (2012-2015, 2018)

Defensive Player of the Year: 3 (2012, 2014, 2015)

NFL sacks leader: 2 (2012, 2015)

Total tackles: 580

Sacks: 111.5

Forced fumbles: 27

