Deals & Investments September 9, 2023
NFL’s Highest-paid Kickers & Punters of 2023: Who’s No. 1?

The Baltimore Ravens' Justin Tucker is the NFL's all-time leader in field goal accuracy. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Special teamers are people, too! Check out Boardroom’s full rundown of the race for the title of highest-paid NFL kicker and punter this season.

Special teams? They’re special. Their ethereal aura goes way, way beyond the dedicated kick return burners and big boot guys, too, as there are two NFL long snappers making over $2 million this season: New England’s Joe Cardona and New Orleans’ Zach Wood.

No disrespect to those two whatsoever, but let’s get back to the big boot guys. Kickers and punters exist in that weird zone in which — much like referees — you may only really notice them when they’re making a mistake. If you don’t think that’s a clear signal of their cardinal importance in the game of football, you may need to watch some more tape.

That got us thinking — who are the highest-paid kickers on the gridiron? Who’s the highest-paid NFL punter? And just how high does the specialist salary scale go in an age that now sees top quarterbacks earning extensions worth a quarter of a billion buckos?

Folks, let’s get to the numbers. Check out the highest-paid punters and kickers in the NFL for 2023, and stick around for the top contracts at both positions by total value.

Who’s the Highest-paid NFL Kicker of 2023?

Based on 2023 total cash salary as noted by Spotrac.

PLAYERTEAM2023 $
1. Matt GayColts$9.08M
2. Jason MyersSeahawks$8.66M
3. Justin TuckerRavens$7.25M
4. Tyler BassBills$6.11M
5. Jake ElliottEagles$4.24M
6. Chris BoswellSteelers$4.04M
7. Matt PraterCardinals$4M
8. Graham GanoGiants$3.75M
9. Harrison ButkerChiefs$3.7M
10. Kai FairbairnTexans$3.65M
2023’s Highest-paid Punter in the NFL

PLAYERTEAM2023 $
1. Bradley PinionATL$3.5M
2. Jack FoxDET$3.11M
t3. Tress WayWAS$2.9M
t3. Rigoberto SanchezIND$2.9M
5. Johnny HekkerCAR$2.75M
6. Tommy TownsendKC$2.63M
7. Cameron JohnstonHOU$2.5M
8. Sam MartinBUF$2.46M
9. Bryan AngerDAL$2.2M
10. AJ ColeLV$2.15M
NFL’s Biggest Kicker & Punter Contracts

PLAYERTEAMTOTAL $
1. K Younghoe KooATL$24.25M
2. K Justin TuckerBAL$24M
3. K Matt GayIND$22.5M
4. K Jason SandersMIA$22M
5. K Jason MyersSEA$21.1M
6. K Tyler BassBUF$20.4M
7. K Harrison ButkerKC$20.27M
8. K Wil LutzDEN$20.25M
9. K Chris BoswellPIT$20M
10. K Jake ElliottPHI$19.31M
11. K Daniel CarlsonLV$18.4M
12. K Kai FairbairnHOU$17.65M
13. P Michael DicksonSEA$14.7M
14. P Jack FoxDET$14.06M
15. K Graham GanoNYG$14M
16. P Tress WayWAS$13.65M
t17. P A.J. ColeLV$12M
t17. P Logan CookeJAC$12M
19. P Rigoberto SanchezIND$11.6M
20. P Mitch WishnowskySF$11.2M

