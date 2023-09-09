Special teamers are people, too! Check out Boardroom’s full rundown of the race for the title of highest-paid NFL kicker and punter this season.

Special teams? They’re special. Their ethereal aura goes way, way beyond the dedicated kick return burners and big boot guys, too, as there are two NFL long snappers making over $2 million this season: New England’s Joe Cardona and New Orleans’ Zach Wood.

No disrespect to those two whatsoever, but let’s get back to the big boot guys. Kickers and punters exist in that weird zone in which — much like referees — you may only really notice them when they’re making a mistake. If you don’t think that’s a clear signal of their cardinal importance in the game of football, you may need to watch some more tape.

That got us thinking — who are the highest-paid kickers on the gridiron? Who’s the highest-paid NFL punter? And just how high does the specialist salary scale go in an age that now sees top quarterbacks earning extensions worth a quarter of a billion buckos?

Folks, let’s get to the numbers. Check out the highest-paid punters and kickers in the NFL for 2023, and stick around for the top contracts at both positions by total value.

Who’s the Highest-paid NFL Kicker of 2023?

Based on 2023 total cash salary as noted by Spotrac.

PLAYER TEAM 2023 $ 1. Matt Gay Colts $9.08M 2. Jason Myers Seahawks $8.66M 3. Justin Tucker Ravens $7.25M 4. Tyler Bass Bills $6.11M 5. Jake Elliott Eagles $4.24M 6. Chris Boswell Steelers $4.04M 7. Matt Prater Cardinals $4M 8. Graham Gano Giants $3.75M 9. Harrison Butker Chiefs $3.7M 10. Kai Fairbairn Texans $3.65M

2023’s Highest-paid Punter in the NFL

PLAYER TEAM 2023 $ 1. Bradley Pinion ATL $3.5M 2. Jack Fox DET $3.11M t3. Tress Way WAS $2.9M t3. Rigoberto Sanchez IND $2.9M 5. Johnny Hekker CAR $2.75M 6. Tommy Townsend KC $2.63M 7. Cameron Johnston HOU $2.5M 8. Sam Martin BUF $2.46M 9. Bryan Anger DAL $2.2M 10. AJ Cole LV $2.15M

NFL’s Biggest Kicker & Punter Contracts