The tech company is launching an app for athletes and their Gen Z fans to interact through chats, community games, events, and more.

Digital platform HEIR has launched a mobile app to connect younger fans to their favorite athletes, the company announced Thursday.

HEIR launched in December of 2021 as a Web3 fan engagement platform that rolled out a few NFT collections focused on Michael Jordan and Lonzo Ball. Now, the brand presents itself as a “next-generation holding company that builds culturally-inspired consumer brands rooted in sports, tech, and entertainment,” per a press release. Founded by Jeffrey Michael Jordan, Jeron Smith, and Daniel George, HEIR has raised $10 million in venture capital from a pool of investors, including Thrive Capital, Solana Ventures, Alexis Ohanian, William Wesley, and Lonzo Ball.

HEIR VP of Strategy and Operations Briana Richardson told Boardroom that the company isn’t moving away from Web3 endeavors, but has nonetheless evolved its mission statement over the past year.

“We do not view the launch of the app as a pivot [from Web3], but more so as a continuation and extension of the platform we have built,” she said. “The app was always a part of our long-term product roadmap as another way to connect athletes with their fans in new ways. HEIR will continue to integrate Web3 components into its mobile experience. It is woven into the experience as a benefit to the consumer, such as paying with crypto or owning an NFT to unlock value.”

Richardson said HEIR will continue to leverage NFTs and blockchain-based benefits to provide users access to the company’s signature athletes. The HEIR app has been in beta, but after it fully launches, users will be able to create a crypto wallet within the platform to connect to athletes and their exclusive content. Here’s a preview of what the HEIR app has to offer.

The HEIR app

The HEIR app was designed to connect users to athletes via chats, community games, events, game highlights, player stats, and even Zodiac sign connections. These offerings are specifically targeted at younger sports fans who engage with the internet to interact with their favorite athletes already.

“Industry research has shown that Gen Z tends to seek out digital communities that share their interests, and they relate more to players and their personalities off the court over traditional fandom of sports teams and leagues,” HEIR co-founder Jeffrey Michael Jordan said in a statement. “Michael Jordan was the genesis of a player-first athlete. His stardom evolved the fan experience as we saw fans start to follow individual athletes instead of just teams.”

The app is updated in real-time with new stats as athletes get active in their respective sports. Eventually, users will be able to tap into exclusive content from athletes by either purchasing them through “microtransactions or a membership model,” an official news release states.

The app will launch with seven HEIR Signature Athletes, including:

Anthony Edwards , Minnesota Timberwolves

, Minnesota Timberwolves Tyler Herro , Miami Heat

, Miami Heat RJ Barrett , New York Knicks

, New York Knicks Bennedict Mathurin , Indiana Pacers

, Indiana Pacers Lonzo Ball , Chicago Bulls

, Chicago Bulls Josh Okogie , Phoenix Suns

, Phoenix Suns Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Chelsea FC

HEIR will announce additional talent from various sports in the coming months. The app launches for the start of the NBA Playoffs with an initiative called “23 Days,” which will highlight celebratory NBA moments for a time period that’s an obvious nod to His Airness. Users on the app during this initiative will be able to participate in gamified group chats to win prizes and giveaways.

The HEIR app is available now on iOS and all Apple devices.