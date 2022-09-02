Lamar Jackson Serves as the Face of NFL’s First-ever VR Game

Ever wonder what it’s like under center in the NFL? Now NFL fans can get that experience in NFL Pro Era, the first-ever NFL-licensed virtual reality game. The simulation game features Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson as its first cover athlete, and it is set for release this fall on Meta Quest and PlayStation VR. Players will compete in drills as their favorite QB1 and face off against other teams around the league for a chance to play in the Super Bowl.

Gatorade and NFL Power up with New Caffeinated Beverage

The NFL and Gatorade are partnering to bring fans a new caffeinated drink. The energy drink dubbed Fast Twitch will launch with six flavors and is scheduled to hit store shelves in Feb. 2023. The revved-up beverage will reportedly feature zero sugar, zero carbonation, and as much caffeine as two 12-ounce cans of Red Bull.

Timmy Trumpet Earns Exclusive Topps Card

Summer 2022 will always bring back memories of Timmy Trumpet. His 2017 hit became the entrance music for New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz, sparking a viral sensation. This week, the man himself turned up in Queens to give a live performance, flanked by Mr. and Mrs. Met. Topps created an exclusive trading card decked out in Mets branding to immortalize the performance, which is now available.

Russell Wilson, Broncos Make a $245M Deal

Russell Wilson is laying down his roots in Denver. After being traded to the Broncos in March, the franchise doubled down on its commitment to the star QB, granting him a five-year, $245 million contract extension. The contract includes $165 million in guaranteed money, marking the third highest secured amount in NFL history.

J. Cole Reps for the Dreamers on the NBA 2K23 Cover

J. Cole is making history as the first rapper to appear on the cover of NBA2k. Music fans learned about Cole’s passion for the sport after witnessing his debut in the Basketball Africa League for the Patriots Basketball Club last year. This year, he found himself in Canada as a member of the Canadian Elite Basketball League’s Scarborough Shooting Stars. The Dreamville co-founder will also be featured on the soundtrack. The game also features MyCAREER mode with labelmates Bas and Elite.

J. Cole caught up with KD and Eddie last year to discuss all things basketball on an episode of The ETCs.

Spotify Drops Most Streamed Songs of Summer Playlist

The vibes are high with Spotify’s “Songs of Summer” playlist. The playlist chronicles 30 songs with the most streams between May 29 and August 29. Spanish-language songs represent one-half of the songs, including Bad Bunny‘s Me Porto Bonito, which tops the list. Other favorites include Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)” as virally featured on Stranger Things, Harry Styles’ “Late Night Talking,” and Justin Bieber and The Kid Laroi’s “Stay.”

Read Boardroom’s complete coverage of the playlist here.

Warner Brothers and BT Sport Collide in Joint Venture Deal

Warner Bros. Discovery and BT Sport are joining forces to provide a broadcast sporting experience in the U.K. and Ireland. The venture will combine the sports rights of the two conglomerates, and will include coverage of the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Tour de France, and Grand Slam tennis tournaments. BT Group will receive $107.3 million over the next three years in the deal, with a chance to earn $623 million depending on the performance of the business.

Seth Rogen, Pete Davidson to Star in GameStop Movie

Hollywood will immortalize the viral GameStop stock instance in the upcoming film, Dumb Money. Seth Rogen and Pete Davidson will star in the film. Last year, Reddit-fueled investors changed Wall Street by thrashing short-selling hedge funds. As a result, the stock market caused a spike in the long-dormant GameStop stock, allowing casual traders to cash out handsomely.

Mike Tannenbaum Launches ‘The Edge’ for Sports Betting and Fantasy

Mike Tannenbaum’s 33rd Team is revolutionizing the way football fans engage with sports betting and fantasy football. The platform unveiled a tool called The Edge, powered by Sports Info Solutions, which allows fantasy sports enthusiasts to view a vault of football analytics to determine their lineups. The free tech is the most potent tool in fantasy sports and features input from NFL players-turned-analysts such as Michael Vick, Eddie George, Brett Favre, and more.