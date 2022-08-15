When the trumpets come in, the next three hitters usually strike out. Let’s get to know “Narco,” the walk-out music for Mets closer Edwin Diaz — and sudden breakout summertime hit.

Dutch EDM/house music duo of Thom Jongkind and Idir Makhlaf (better known as Blasterjaxx) and Australian DJ, musician, and producer Timothy Smith (call him Timmy Trumpet) surely couldn’t have known what was to come when they released “Narco” as a single in 2017.

But then again, with the surging New York Mets currently leading the National League East while sporting the second-best record in the NL and the third-best in all of Major League Baseball, nothing feels terribly traditional these days.

The connection between these dual phenomena is Edwin Diaz, the dynamite Mets closer currently striking out more than 50% of the batters he faces. He’s as unhittable as any pitcher in baseball right this minute — and he’s started going viral each evening before he even takes the mound thanks to “Narco,” his chosen entrance music.

Diaz first trotted out to those trademark “Narco” trumpets as far back as 2018, when he was a member of the Seattle Mariners, but he actually hasn’t used it non-stop since then. Indeed, there’s much to discuss. Let’s dive into the details and explain everything you need to know about this now-iconic Edwin Diaz entrance song.

How long is “Narco”? Which record label(s) released it?

“Narco” has two versions — the original edit is 3:28, while an extended edit included with the retail offering is 4:27.

The single, which first dropped on Nov. 13, 2017, was released through Maxximize Records with distribution from Warner Music Group.

To find the song on Apple Music, click here.

Has there ever been any other Edwin Diaz entrance music?

After first using “Narco” with the Mariners in 2018, he decided he needed a new track upon being traded to the Mets before the 2019 season. He picked “No Hay Limite” by Miky Woodz… and went on to post the worst season of his career by far.

As Diaz told MLB.com, his wife convened him to re-adopt “Narco” heading into 2020. He’s stuck with it ever since.

How popular is “Narco” since becoming the Edwin Diaz walk-out song?

As Jacob Feldman of Sportico notes, “Narco” obliterated its previous record with over one million streams last week, opening the current week ranked No. 3 on Spotify’s Viral 50 — USA chart:

Additionally, Google Trends data indicates that organic searches for “Edwin Diaz song” started to pop in late July out of nowhere, reaching an unprecedented peak (so far) on Aug. 8.

Fitting that this would all happen during Diaz’s first All-Star season in a Mets uniform — one in which he’s setting an all-time record pace for strikeouts per nine innings (17.9) and stating a more-than-simply-intriguing case for NL Cy Young honors, a notoriously difficult award for relief pitchers to win.

Does “Narco” have lyrics?

Yes, all this gets repeated twice — here goes:

Here’s my southern slang

I speak it every day

I’m tryna get it popping

Each and every way

It’s one nation

Under goons

My goons are stripping all these cats down

To their underoos

Narco

Does “Narco” have a music video?

Why, yes! It is 3:33 long and looks like this: