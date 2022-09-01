Spotify revealed its Songs of Summer 2022 playlist chronicling the special tracks that we streamed the most from May 29 and August 29. Let’s dive in.

Summer 2022 is coming to a close, but the music that dominated all our most memorable nights will stay on repeat in our heads for some time to come.

As Spotify releases its “Songs of Summer” playlist chronicling the elite class of tunes with the most streams between May 29 and August 29, it’s important to note that Summer 2022 has been a hot one around the globe, and as a result, streamers have been using music as an escape, as a means to lose oneself to dance, or to “release their trade,” as Beyoncé calls it.

So, it should come as no surprise of course that at the top of the global list is Harry Styles and mega-smash-hit “As It Was,” which has more than 610 million streams over the last three months alone, claiming the top spot in 24 different countries around the world.

After Harry, Things get Stranger — it’s Kate Bush’s classic-turned-breakout viral song from 1985, “Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God),” which has seen an incredible surge in interest (and streaming volume) due to being featured in the latest season of Netflix’s Stranger Things.

The track is notable among its fellow Songs of Summer as it’s the oldest by far, but Gen Z took an extra-special interest in the track (having quite possibly never heard it before), powering the track to an incredible 7,800% increase in first-time streams.

To absolutely no one’s surprise, Bad Bunny sits atop the heap among both the global and US Songs of Summer with a total of six songs on each list, including tracks like “Me Porto Bonito,” “Tití Me Preguntó,” “Ojitos Lindos,” and “Efecto” off his latest chart-busting album, Un Verano Sin Ti.

“Me Porto Bonito” is Spotify’s No. 1 Song of Summer across 14 different Latin American countries, too.

Some other notable jams on the list include Styles’ “Late Night Talking,” Justin Bieber and The Kid Laroi’s “Stay,” Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit,” Harlow’s “First Class,” Future’s “WAIT FOR U,” Drake’s “Jimmy Cooks,” Lizzo’s “About Damn Time,” and Doja Cat’s “Vegas (From the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack ELVIS).”

Spotify’s US Songs of the Summer 2022: