Stephen Curry Receives Davidson Diploma, Retires His Number

It’s tough to find anyone who has had as monumental of a year as Stephen Curry. The Warriors star broke the three-point record, took home his fourth NBA title, and was crowned the Finals MVP. In the midst of it all, he also completed his Sociology degree at Davidson College, 13 years after leaving early to join the NBA. Due to some business conflicts (the NBA Playoffs), Curry was unable to join the graduation celebration in May, but the college threw him a solo ceremony this week. With his diploma in hand, Davidson could finally retire his No. 30, which they also did in conjunction with the graduation.

Cannabis Consumption Outpaces Cigarette Use for First Time in History

With the rise of legalization across the United States, more people are consuming cannabis than ever. A Gallup Poll revealed that, for the first time in history, Americans reported consuming cannabis more than cigarettes. The report showed that 11% of respondents indicated that they smoked cigarettes as compared to 16% when asked the same question about cannabis. The proportion of Americans who reported smoking weed has more than doubled in the last decade, as it was only 7% in 2013.

Serena Williams Tops No. 2 Anett Kontaveit with Second-round Stunner

As the sun sets on her historic career, Serena Williams has returned to top form on the courts of the US Open. Williams took down the world’s No. 2, beating Anett Kontaveit in a three-set stunner in front of a star-studded crowd that included Spike Lee, Tiger Woods, and Lindsey Vonn. Williams will play Australian Ajla Tomljanović on Friday. With the win, her odds of taking home the championship trophy according to FanDuel Sportsbook boosted from +5100 at the start of the tournament to +1600, tying her with Jessica Pegula, Ons Jabeur, and Bianca Andreescu.

Balenciaga Taps Kim Kardashian for Fall Campaign

Kim Kardashian is committed to serving looks, and in recent years Balenciaga has become her uniform. This Fall, the Spanish-founded luxury label tapped the mogul to serve as the frontwoman of its campaign. In the dramatic photos shot by Daniel Roché, Kim walks on water as lightning flashes in the background while wearing an icy blue form-fitting gown and a floral ensemble against a snowy backdrop.

Ticketmaster Takes Ticketing to the Flow Blockchain

Ticketmaster is preparing itself for the ticketing revolution. Although business on the blockchain has stumbled in recent months, the technology is expected to drive the ticketing practices of the future. Now, Ticketmaster is prepared to make the leap, thanks in part to its newest partnership with Dapper Labs and the Flow blockchain. Brendan Lynch, Ticketmaster’s executive vice president of Enterprise & Revenue cited the opportunities ahead for the two, saying, “blockchain is custom-built for fan engagement and frictionless consumer experiences.” This isn’t the first venture for the two companies, as they linked up earlier this year to deliver Super Bowl collectibles to 70,000 ticket holders.

Musicians Cash in with New Streaming Rates

The music streaming era has kept soundtracks stocked, but at what cost? An ongoing debate in the industry surrounds the markedly low returns that artists receive. The National Music Publishers’ Association, the Nashville Songwriters Association International, and the Digital Media Association announced this week that it has worked with the major streaming services to increase the amount that artists will see from each play, increasing the amount from 15.1% to 15.35% by the year 2027. The final number fell short of the reported target of 20%. The agreement includes the major players in streaming, such as Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, and YouTube.

SeatGeek Hits $1B Valuation with $238M Series E

Earlier this year, rumors swirled that SeatGeek was planning to go public via a SPAC. However, as those plans expired, a new future unfolded for the ticketing giant. SeatGeek announced on Wednesday that it has completed a successful Series E fundraising round. Led by Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith, Accel, Arctos Sports Fund, and Wellington Management, the efforts brought in $238 million at a $1 billion valuation. With the new capital, SeatGeek plans to invest in its people, product, partners, and tech initiatives.

Boardroom has all the details on the fundraise.

Miami Heat Go Back to Basics with Throwback Jersey Reveal

An all-star packed squad has the Miami Heat looking forward to the possibilities of the 2022-2023 season. This year, the team will feature some classic threads as they revealed on Wednesday that the team will bring back the OG jerseys worn from 1988-1999. With the announcement, Miami joins the Brooklyn Nets, Phoenix Suns, Detroit Pistons, and others who have unveiled retro looks for the coming season.