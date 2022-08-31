Miami Heat Unveil 2022-23 Classic Edition Uniforms

Paying homage to their ’80s arrival in Florida, the South Beach ballers are bringing back the throwback threads once worn by Rony Seikaly and Glen Rice.

The Miami Heat are set to wear throwback threads in 2022-23, joining the Brooklyn Nets, Phoenix Suns, Detroit Pistons, and others who have unveiled retro looks for the coming season.

Rony Seikaly of the Miami Heat (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

Hailing from the franchise’s 1988 inaugural year and worn all the way up to 1999, the OG Heat home jerseys are coming back as part of Nike’s Classic Edition program.

Dressed in white with red, orange, and black accents, the famed uniforms were eventually replaced by the current look worn today by Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.

More notably, Shaquille O’Neal, Dwyane Wade, and LeBron James each wore today’s look during Miami’s championship runs.

While the throwback threads are new in regard to Nike’s Classic Edition program, they have come back in spirit before during the mid-00s and early-2010s.

In recent years, the Heat have made noise by way of their storied City Edition jerseys, famously introducing various Vice styles as well as the mashup Miami makeup worn last season.

Additionally, the Heat wore the road rendition of this throwback style over the course of the 2017-18 season. The black-based alternative was introduced in the early days of the modern Nike x NBA partnership, then sporting a solid Swoosh.

Beginning in 2021-22 as part of the NBA75 celebration, Classic Edition uniforms now display the heritage Nike branding as a nod to the past.

The new Nike Classic Edition uniforms for this year’s Heat roster sport the same color palette, side stripe detail, and tri-tone trim as the original, brought to life with black branding to highlight the league’s official jersey sponsor.

via Heat

Look for the Heat to wear these jerseys in regular season play over the course of the year with tanks and shorts sold soon through the Miami Heat Store as well as other authorized NBA outlets.