Dreamville Announces New Season of Chi League

J. Cole checked into his first game for the Scarborough Shooting Stars, but he’s not the only hooper in the Dreamville family. The label announced on Friday that they will team up with Wilson for the second season of Chi League. The three-week pro-am tournament will tip-off in August in the Windy City, culminating in the championship on August 27.

Cobra Inks NIL Deal with 12-year-old Phenom Xavier Perez

The stars of the PGA Tour are spending the weekend in Fort Worth for the Charles Schwab Challenge, but the future of the sport could be in the form of Xeve Perez. The 12-year-old signed a name, image, and likeness deal with Cobra Puma. The company’s president, Dan Ladd, cited X Man’s “personality, talent and love for the game.” Over the last nine years, Perez has claimed victory at over 250 tournaments across the country. From here on out, he’ll be laced with Cobra clubs and Puma shoes and apparel.

Oracle Red Bull Gears Up for Monaco GP with the NFT Release

All eyes are on Monaco for this weekend’s 79th edition of the Monaco Grand Prix. Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc is the odds on favorite to win the race (+250), but just in the rearview is Oracle Red Bull’s Max Verstappen (+300). Verstappen’s team announced the launch of an all-new NFT in advance of the iconic race, partnering with Tezos for its second installment of digital collectibles.

Boardroom has everything you need to know about the Monaco GP.

Pete Wentz and Blink 182’s Mark Hoppus Join Music VC Verswire

In a battle of early-aughts nostalgia, former Fall Out Boy Pete Wentz and Blink 182’s Mark Hoppus announced that they are joining a new venture, Verswire. The company will use a Shark Tank model and will treat artists as entrepreneurs – providing them with a wide range of resources while offering them ownership over their creative content. Hoppus will serve as the head of A&R, while Wentz will be a “strategic advisor.” It was founded by Sherry Saeedi, who previously ran the streaming platform Veeps.

Jayson Tatum, Bill Russell to Share Their Stories on Aria NFT Marketplace

Celtics legends from the past, present, and future will be among several star athletes who will list some of their most unforgettable sports moments on the Aria NFT Marketplace. Aria seeks to distinguish itself from other NFT platforms by creating narrative-driven collectibles that enable collectors to revisit their favorite events in sports history. The company has official partnerships with a number of key players, including MLBPA, Basketball Hall of Fame, and more.