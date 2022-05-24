The Monaco GP, one third of the “Triple Crown of Motorsport,” renews its grand tradition on May 29. Here’s everything you need to know about the famous old Monte Carlo race.

There’s just something about Monaco. For the seventh race of the 2022 Formula 1 campaign, the world’s greatest drivers return to the Circuit de Monaco on May 29 for the 79th running of the Monaco Grand Prix, one of the enduring jewels of global auto racing.

So, what makes this race special? What sets this particular track apart from all others in F1? And most importantly, who’s going to win this thing when the checkered flag waves on May 29?

You have questions, Boardroom has answers. Let’s get to know the Monaco Grand Prix.

Where is the race located?

The Circuit de Monaco, positioned across the Monte Carlo and La Condamine neighborhoods of the principality, plays host to the Grand Prix.

When is the Monaco Grand Prix?

The 2022 edition of the race takes place on Sunday, May 29.

Formula 2 will hit the street at the Circuit de Monaco as well, with a sprint race on Saturday, May 28 followed by a feature race on Sunday.

What time is the Monaco GP? What time is qualifying?

The 2022 Monaco Grand Prix begins at 9 a.m. ET (1 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. local time) on Sunday

Qualifying takes place at 10 a.m. ET (2 p.m. GMT / 4 p.m. local time) on Saturday, May 28.

How long is the Monaco GP track?

One lap on the circuit is 2.074 miles in length, or 3.337 km.

The full distance of the race is 161.734 miles, or 260.286 km. Notably, it’s the only race of the F1 campaign that is not required to meet the distance minimum of 305 km (189.518 miles) as mandated by the FIA.

How many laps are in the Monaco Grand Prix?

The circuit contains 78 laps, the most of any current Formula 1 race.

Which one of these iconic Monaco celebrations is your favourite? 🙌#MonacoGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/9vtV0JnIqc — Formula 1 (@F1) May 24, 2022

When was the event first held? Who was the winner?

The first edition of the race came in 1929. France’s Philippe Étancelin emerged as the winner from pole position.

He did not, however, win the pole through qualification. Rather, the drivers’ starting grid positions were selected at random.

Who won the race in 2021?

After pole winner Charles Leclerc — the first Monégasque driver ever to win a Formula 1 Grand Prix — was unable to participate in the race due to a mechanical issue, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen claimed top honors from the No. 2 position on the grid, edging out Carlos Sainz Jr., Leclerc’s Ferrari teammate.

Who has the most Monaco GP wins all-time?

The legendary Ayrton Senna leads all drivers with six victories at the Grand Prix de Monaco, while McLaren is the most successful constructor with 15 wins.

Who is the betting favorite to win?

As of May 24 at FanDuel Sportsbook, Charles Leclerc is the favorite to win with betting odds of -105.

Max Verstappen is right behind at +120, with no other driver closer than +1800.

Why is the Monaco GP so special?

Luxurious and awash in pageantry, for the Monaco Grand Prix is older than Formula 1 itself. Its inaugural edition came more than two full decades before the first-ever F1 World Championship campaign in 1950. Along with the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the Indianapolis 500 — which also takes place on May 29 this year — it’s one third of the “Triple Crown of Motorsport” and the youngest of the three overall.

It’s also an especially difficult track given its narrow dimensions by virtue of taking place on city streets in and around Monte Carlo, with accidents and retirements never feeling like they’re so far away.

May the best wheelman win.