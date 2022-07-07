Kim Kardashian, Dua Lipa, and More Rock the Runway for Balenciaga

Balenciaga staged its Parisian takeover, debuting its 51st couture show in a star-studded fashion. Kim Kardashian, Bella Hadid, Naomi Campbell, Dua Lipa, and Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn are just a few of the names who graced the runway for the fashion house. The collection featured an array of colorful dresses worn by models hidden in sleek black masks and punctuated by an array of famous faces. The high-end label also revealed a Bluetooth speaker handbag in collaboration with audio company Bang & Olufsen for its Fall 2022 collection.

NYC POINT GODS Prepares for Premiere with New Trailer

Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman are making sure that the iconic history of NYC basketball is kept alive through film. In collaboration with Showtime Sports, Boardroom present NYC POINT GODS, featuring some of the best ball-handling point guards from the five boroughs. The film follows Rafer Alston, Kenny Anderson, Mark Jackson, Stephon Marbury, God Shammgod, Kenny Smith, Rod Strickland, and Dwayne “Pearl” Washington from the blazing blacktop of NYC’s most legendary basketball courts to the NBA.

Watch the trailer for NYC POINT GODS.

MLS Inks $270M Data Deal with IMG Arena

Major League Soccer is on the rise. The US’s preeminent men’s soccer league recently secured a significant streaming deal with Apple TV, securing a reported $2.5 billion over 10 years. Now, MLS is betting on itself, revealing a new data deal with IMG Arena that will bring in $270 million. In an official release, MLS revealed it will leverage the partnership to “utilize the latest technology to create a new standard for soccer data and drive the next generation of fan engagement in MLS and MLS NEXT Pro.”

Facebook Tests NFT Support for Selected Creators

Facebook has begun testing for NFT support on its platform. The company announced the launch of digital collectibles in May. Now, select creators can post their digital collectibles on Facebook. With access, users can show off NFTs on their profiles in a specially marked tab similar to Instagram. The news comes in the same week as Meta ceased all operations on its crypto creation plans.

Jumpman Draws AJ7 Inspiration for Air Jordan 37

Jumpman reigns supreme. Jordan Brand officially revealed the Jordan 37, which includes details inspired by the Jordan 7. The shoe features cutting-edge technology such as a Lenoweave base upper and a Zoom air unit in the forefoot for a spring-like feeling while jumping. In an official statement, the Swoosh revealed the “Beyond Borders” colorway (September) and a “Hare” colorway (later this Fall), channeling Jordans of the past.

Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird Grace NBA 2K23 Women’s Edition Cover

Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird took their BFF status to the next level with NBA 2K. The two five-time Olympic gold medalists will grace the cover of NBA 2K23’s WNBA Edition. Bird is WNBA’s all-time assist leader and is retiring at the end of this season. Taurasi is the league’s all-time leading scorer, a three-time champion, two-time Finals MVP, and the 2009 league MVP.

Amazon Prime Adds Grubhub+ Perk to Members

Amazon Prime is making its membership worth it with a new perk from Grubhub. The partnership allows Prime members to get a full year of Grubhub+ for free. The monthly membership will enable users of the app to gain unlimited free delivery on orders and exclusive perks. In response to the news, Grubhub competitors tumbled on Wall Street, with DoorDash dropping 7.4% and Uber dropping 4.5%.

Dick Vitale Documentary Coming to ESPN

“This is awesome, baby!” Hall of Fame broadcaster Dick Vitale will have his life chronicled in ESPN’s latest documentary. Dickie V spotlights Vitale’s passion for college basketball, his battle with cancer, his most iconic moments, and the origin of his most famous sayings. The program will air on Saturday, July 23 at 4 pm ET on ESPN.

Yo Gotti Signs GloRilla to CMG Records

Yo Gotti is slowly building one of the deepest rosters in hip-hop. GloRilla is the newest signee to Gotti’s CMG Records after breaking onto the scene with her hit single FNF (Let’s Go.) She joins a star-studded roster alongside Moneybagg Yo, 42 Dugg, EST Gee, Mozzy, Blac Youngsta, Blocboy JB, Lil Poppa, and more. Complex reports that Glo received a CMG chain and $500,000 upon signing with Gotti on his private jet.

Carlos Alcaraz Add BMW España to Burgeoning Portfolio

Carlos Alcaraz has exploded onto the tennis scene, making the 19-year-old one of the sport’s hottest up-and-coming stars. In addition to being one of the faces of Spanish tennis, he’s also the newest global ambassador for BMW. In his young career, Alcaraz has been ranked as high as No. 6 worldwide with five career singles titles. He has secured deals with Rolex, Nike, Babolat, and more. With BMW, Alcaraz hopes to raise awareness for sustainability.

Travis Barker, Brandy Link with Limewire for Nostalgic NFTs

LimeWire curated the soundtracks of college dorms across the US in the early 2000s. Now, the former file-sharing company is teaming up with some of the era’s stars to usher in its next chapter. Travis Barker, Brandy, and many more will help the company as it unveils its NFT marketplace. The company will create original limited collections of NFTs and collectibles on the Ethereum blockchain, while trying to remove the need to use a crypto wallet for purchase.