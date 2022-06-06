Tom Brady Goes to Hollywood with Religion of Sports’ $50M Series B 

Tom Brady is no stranger to the glitz and glamor of Hollywood, and now, one of his many extracurricular ventures received a hefty investment to expand its impact. The Brady-backed Religion of Sports production company completed a $50 million Series B round led by Shamrock Capital. Co-founder Gotham Chopra highlighted the future path of the company, indicating that this infusion will allow them to expand their productions beyond sports-related programming.

Amazon Stock Splits for First Time in 23 Years

Amazon is always known for its role as a market trendsetter. Therefore, it’s not surprising that the online retail giant would be among the big names opting for a stock split this year, a list that also includes Alphabet. After announcing its intentions back in January, Amazon’s stock dipped by more than 10%. On Monday, Amazon will enact a 20-to-1 split, lowering the barrier of entry for common investors. At the end of trading on Friday, shares hovered at $2,447; with the split, it is projected to trade at $123. The move marks the company’s first split in 23 years. In response to the news, the stock was down 2.5% in pre-market trading.

Wayne Gretzky’s Final Oilers Jersey Clocks $1.45M Bid

It’s been 23 years since Wayne Gretzky hung up his skates, but he still remains the Great One. While his career took him to a number of different teams, one of his most epic runs took place early in his career as a member of the Edmonton Oilers. In his final skate with the team, the Oilers won the 1987-88 Stanley Cup, beating the Boston Bruins. Over the weekend, his final jersey sold, notching a $1.452 million bid. With the sale, it became the most expensive hockey jersey of all time.

Women’s Golf Makes Major Strides Towards Equity with Minjee Lee’s $1.8M Payout

The golf world had its eyes on North Carolina over the weekend. Australian Minjee Lee hoisted the championship trophy of this year’s U.S. Women’s Open, making the final turn at 13 under par. With the victory, Lee took home a record prize of $1.8 million. The prize marks women’s golf tour’s efforts to create parity between the men’s and women’s games.

Supreme and The North Face Brighten Things up with New Collab

The outdoor-wear revolution is upon us. The North Face is just one of several outdoor retailers taking their sensible stylings to the streets. The company previewed its upcoming collab with Supreme. It is the most recent in an ongoing series, which is set to drop on June 9. The collection includes a vibrant color palette – blending solids with a floral-inspired print – and includes hats, slides, jackets, and a bandana-inspired fit.

Nadal Takes Home French Open Title, $2.4M Prize

Rafael Nadal is having a banner year. The 36-year-old took home his second Grand Slam title of 2022 and $2.4 million prize pot, beating Norwegian Casper Ruud in straight sets at Roland Garros. The victory marked Nadal’s record-setting 22nd Grand Slam title. After initial reports that he would skip this year’s Wimbledon, his agent also indicated that Rafa plans to play, thus keeping him in the running for the calendar year Grand Slam.

Jackie Robinson Debut Ticket Fetches $230,291 at Auction

In the 75th anniversary year of Jackie Robinson’s historic debut, his legacy lives on forever. The Brooklyn Dodgers star made his first appearance on April 15, 1947. The league paid homage to the groundbreaking day in a special way this season, but one lucky collector took home a keepsake of the event. A debut ticket sold for $230,291 at an SCP Auction event over the weekend.

Nike Adds to Air Max Legacy with New Scorpion Model

Every day is Air Max Day. As part of the ongoing celebrations of the Swoosh’s 50th anniversary, Nike rolled out its newest member of the Air Max line: the Scorpion. The model features a flyknit silhouette and extended Air Max soles. Currently, they are set to hit the market in September of this year.