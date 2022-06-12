Jennifer Lopez Goes All in on Microloans for Latina Women

Jennifer Lopez has had a big week. The Bronx-born icon debuted her documentary Halftime to kick off the Tribeca Festival. Now, she has announced that she will partner with Grameen America – one of the pioneers of microlending – as an ambassador. Together they will distribute $14 billion in grants to over 150,000 businesses fronted by Latina women.

Mo Donegal Takes Home Belmont Stakes Crown

This year’s Triple Crown has come to a conclusion. In the final race, favorite Mo Donegal took home the third and final title, followed by Nest. Both horses are owned by Mike Repole, who founded BODYARMOR. The two horses took home the top prizes of $800,000 and $280,000, respectively.

Charl Schwartzel Bags $4.75M Title in First-ever LIV Tournament

The future of golf has arrived. South African Charl Schwartzel was awarded LIV Golf’s first-ever tournament title, as the new Saudi-backed alternative to the PGA takes over. Unlike a PGA event, the tournament also hosts a team event, which Schwartzel also led to victory. He took home $4 million for his individual title and an additional $750,000 for the team win.

Tampa Bay Lightning Surges to Third Consecutive Stanley Cup

The Stanley Cup Finals match-up is solidified. The Tampa Bay Lightning will face the Colorado Avalanche for the NHL’s top title after taking down the Rangers in Game 6. The Lightning proved it pays to have the highest cash payroll in the league as they skate to the team’s third consecutive Finals appearance in hopes to secure a three-peat.

Taylor Swift Makes Surprise Appearance at Tribeca Festival, Discusses Future in Film

Taylor Swift knows many things all too well. Now, the songstress is taking her talents to the silver screen as she debuted a short film All Too Well: The Short Film at the Tribeca Festival, following the premiere with a sitdown discussion, in which she revealed she would like to direct a feature film. Following the debut, Swift dropped the movie version of the song on Apple Music and Spotify.

Tesla Eyes Three-for-one Stock Split with SEC Filings

In its annual filings, Tesla teased an upcoming shift in its future on Wall Street. The electric vehicle company indicated that it is eyeing a 3-for-1 split for its stock, which is currently trading at $696.69 at the time of this writing, down 3% in post-market trading. The news comes just weeks after Amazon split its stock. The decision will come after the company meetings in August.