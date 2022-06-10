2022 Belmont Stakes: Carnations & Cash

There’s $1.5 million in Belmont Stakes prize money on the line this Saturday at the longest leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown. So, who’s trotting away with the W?

There’s a reason why they call it the “Test of the Champion” and the “Big Sandy.”

As arguably the toughest race in the Triple Crown, Saturday’s Belmont Stakes will feature today’s top thoroughbreds jockeying for a big payday waiting at the end of the lengthy 1.5-mile dirt track at Belmont Park.

It’s the 154th running of the Belmont Stakes — a grueling gallop just outside New York City that gets going right around 6:49 p.m. ET.

With eight horses in the mix — one of which already made a few bucks as the winner of the Kentucky Derby — let’s have a look at who’s the favorite to win the “Running of the Carnations.”

Belmont Stakes Prize Money & Purse

The first-ever winner of the Belmont Stakes, Ruthless, walked away with $1,850 in prize money.

That was in 1867. Today’s purse is far larger, you’ll be surprised to hear.

With the total purse amount coming in at $1.5 million, the winning horse at Belmont will take home $800,000, followed by $280,000 for the runner-up finisher.

Here’s a look at what’s on the line:

First Place : $800,000

: $800,000 Second Place : $280,000

: $280,000 Third Place : $150,000

: $150,000 Fourth Place : $100,000

: $100,000 Fifth Place: $50,000

In addition to the largest share of the prize money, the top finisher also gets a year-long rental of The Belmont Stakes trophy, a Tiffany-made solid silver bowl, and gets draped with a coveted 40-pound blanket made up of over 700 carnations in the winner’s circle.

2022 Belmont Stakes Betting Favorites

Rich Strike is returning to horse racing after an epic come-from-behind victory at the Derby as an 80/1 (+8000) long shot. And despite skipping the Preakness, the colt has 7/2 (+350) odds to be first to the finish line.

He is not, however, the favorite to win the Belmont.

We The People is currently listed as the early odds-on favorite at 2/1 (+200), followed not far behind by Mo Donegal at 5/2 (+250) and Creative Minister at 6/1 (+600).

But if there’s anything we’ve learned from watching horse racing the last few months, it’s that being the favorite does anything but guarantee a top finish. Epicenter was the top contender in both of the first two legs of the Triple Crown, but didn’t win either one.

Keep that in mind if you’re keen to lay a wager.

An additional note to consider: Aside from the horses themselves, it should be noted that Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher has two horses in this year’s race — Mo Denegal and Nest, the latter of whom has been the subject of some growing buzz this week.

2022 Belmont Stakes Odds

Odds via FanDuel partner TVG reflect the official morning line for the 2022 Belmont Stakes, as well as post positions and jockey.

Post Position Horse Jockey Odds 1 We the People Flavien Prat +200 2 Skippylongstocking Manuel Franco +2000 3 Nest Jose Ortiz +800 4 Rich Strike Sonny Leon +350 5 Creative Minister Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr. +600 6 Mo Donegal Irad Ortiz, Jr. +250 7 Golden Glider Dylan Davis +2000 8 Barber Road Joel Rosario +1000

What’s Big at the Belmont?

It wouldn’t be horse racing without some fun and entertainment, and the Belmont Stakes is proving it with big plans for the weekend.

The 2022 Belmont Stakes Racing Festival includes a special concert on the eve of the race by The New York Bee Gees, and a pre-race party featuring DJ Pauly D.

And don’t forget about The Belmont Jewel — the official drink of the Belmont Stakes and a worthy cousin of the Kentucky Derby’s mint juleps and the Preakness’ signature Black-eyed Susan.

So, whether you’re wagering on We the People or simply cheering for Creative Minister, we’re back in the saddle one more time on Saturday.

Tune in to NBC to watch the race live.