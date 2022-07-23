Patrick Mahomes Confirms Forthcoming Shoe Collab with Adidas

Patrick Mahomes has his sights firmly set on his second Super Bowl trophy. The Kansas City QB reported to training camp this week and spoke with reporters while wearing what appeared to be a new shoe collab with the Three Stripes. He confirmed on Twitter that the shoe would hit shelves “soon…very soon.”

Lil Durk Surprises Rolling Loud Crowd with Ye Appearance

Last week, Rolling Loud organizers announced that Ye had bowed out of his headlining duties at the three-day festival. Kid Cudi took over the Friday night slot. Thus, imagine attendees’ surprise when Lil Durk brought out Ye on stage for a surprise performance. Ye may have been in Miami on account of the van drop of Yeezy x GAP Engineered by Balenciaga.

MLB Entertains South Korea to Host Season-Opening 2024 Games

Major League Baseball wants to grow the game. To reach into new Asian markets, the MLB is considering South Korea to host season-opening games in 2024. The MLB opened offices in Seoul three years ago and hosted a round of the World Baseball Classic in 2017. MLB chief operations and strategy officer Chris Marinak stated his belief that going to South Korea was essential to business and further said, “We’re really optimistic that a game in Korea fits with our strategy and will be a really big positive for that market in terms of growing baseball globally.”

Bo Jackson Picks up the Bill for Uvalde Funeral Expenses

Bo Jackson always stepped up when it counts. Now, the two-sport standout made his mark on the hearts of families impacted by the Uvalde school shooting. Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin confirmed that Jackson covered the funeral costs, flying to the affected town and presenting a check for $170,000.

Millie Bobby Brown Earns Record $10 Million Salary

The world may know her as Eleven, but her bank account says an additional $10 million. Netflix offered Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown an upfront salary of $10 million to reprise her role as Sherlock Holmes’s younger sister in Enola Holmes 2. If accepted, Brown would earn the highest upfront salary for any actor under 20. Netflix confirmed the sequel of the 2020 film entitled “Enola Holmes” via social media, stating, “A sequel is afoot! Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill will return in ENOLA HOLMES 2.”

Packers Outkicks Expectations with $579M in Revenue

The chant rings clear: Go Pack Go. Green Bay posted $579 million in revenue for the 2021-2022 fiscal year. The Pack makes its financial reports available to the public, due to its unique ownership structure. This year’s report also indicates that the team’s investments sunk from $500 million to $440 million due to volatility in the stock market. However, the highlight of the last year was brought by the fans themselves, as the team posted $231.7 million in revenue, an enormous increase from the $61.9 million brought in during the 2020-21 year.

Pau Gasol Joins Overtime Elite Board of Directors

Overtime Elite is adding another former NBA all-star to their formula. The innovative Atlanta-based basketball program has added two-time NBA Champion Pau Gasol to its board of directors. Gasol joins Dan Porter (CEO/Co-founder), Zack Weiner (President/Co-founder), and Farzeen Ghorashy (CFO.) Media personality, former NBA player Jay Williams and future Basketball Hall of Famer Carmelo Anthony round out the Board. Within the role, Gasol will help to continue to grow basketball on a developmental level at a world-class standard.

Wasserman Agency Hits Home Run with Jet Sports Acquisition

Wasserman Sports Agency is continuing its spending spree. The agency has expanded its baseball reach by acquiring MLB client-driven agency Jet Sports. Over the past year, Wasserman obtained New York-based agency The Montag Group, rugby dynamo Esportif, and golf management firm Mullhaupt Management. Jet Sports founder B.B. Abbott will co-lead Wasserman’s baseball division with MLB agents Joel Wolfe and Adam Katz.

Barcelona Sells Additional 15% of TV Rights Worth $325.76M

Last month, Boardroom reported La Liga club Barcelona struck a deal to sell 10% of its TV rights to private equity firm Sixth Street worth approximately $217 million. Since then, the club has pledged an additional 15% of its TV rights to the same firm, with ESPN evaluating the deal to be around $325.76 Million. Sixth Street has an ever-expanding sports portfolio that includes stakes in sports experiences and services company Legend and NBA franchise the San Antonio Spurs.