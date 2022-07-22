Pau Gasol Joins Overtime Elite Board of Directors

The two-time NBA champ and three-time Olympic medalist takes his talents to the OTE board, joining fellow hoopers Jay Williams and Carmelo Anthony.

Overtime Elite, the innovative Atlanta-based pro basketball program for top players around the world aged 17 to 20, just added some serious star power. On Friday, the organization announced that six-time NBA All-Star, two-time NBA champion, and three-time Olympic medalist Pau Gasol has joined OTE’s Board of Directors.

“When I walked through OTE Arena in April and met with the players, I saw up close the life-changing experiences that Overtime Elite is providing them,” Gasol said on the occasion. “I am honored that Dan and Zack have asked me to join the board and I look forward to working with my fellow board members and OTE staff to build, not only a world-class developmental league, but a basketball league that captures the imagination of basketball fans all over the world.”

With Gasol’s arrival, Overtime Elite’s Board of Directors now includes Overtime executives Dan Porter (CEO/Co-founder), Zack Weiner (President/Co-founder), and Farzeen Ghorashy (CFO), media personality and former NBA player Jay Williams, and future Basketball Hall of Famer Carmelo Anthony.

Added Dan Porter on the heels of the news:

“We could not be more fortunate to have Pau join the OTE Board of Directors. Pau’s resume on and off the court speaks for itself, but his insight and hands-on approach will be fundamental to the league’s growth and long-term success. We saw this firsthand when Pau visited with our players and staff this past Spring in Atlanta.”

Overtime Elite’s inaugural 2021-22 season wrapped in March, with it’s 2022-23 campaign set to tip in the fall. This summer, three OTE alums — Dominick Barlow, Jean Montero, and Jai Smith — signed with NBA teams.