Michael Jordan’s “Last Dance” Jersey Leads All-star Auction

Everybody knows the legend of the Jumpman. As depicted in the documentary, Jordan’s jersey worn against the Utah Jazz in Game 1 of the 1998 NBA Finals is up for sale via auction at Sotheby’s. The bidding will take place between Sept. 8-14 as part of the auction house’s “Invictus: Part 1” offering, which also features items from Roger Federer and Wayne Gretzky, among other icons. The highly vaunted collectible is expected to sell for between $3-5 million.

WNBA Closes out Regular Season with New Viewership Records

The WNBA is on the rise. ESPN reports that viewership was up 19% year-over-year, netting an average of 372,000 viewers per game. In addition, last Sunday’s battle between the Seattle Storm and the Las Vegas Aces was the league’s most-watched game on the suite of Disney networks since 2008, with an average of 852,000 viewers and peaking at1.1 million. The Disney networks will broadcast each of the upcoming playoff games.

Hit-Boy Brings Madden 23 to Life with Star-studded Soundtrack

The countdown to EA Sports’ Madden 23’s release on Aug. 19 is on, and to celebrate the game released its official soundtrack playlist for the highly anticipated soundtrack. Curated by Grammy award-winning hip hop producer Hit-Boy, who made his mark working with some of the biggest names in the game including Kanye West and Jay-Z, Nipsey Hussle, and most recently Beyoncé‘s “Thique.” Madden 23 aims to bring the game’s sounds, motions, and new physics to life through sound. The 39-track playlist is partially available on Spotify. This year’s lineup features a bevy of artists, including Kendrick Lamar, Cordae, Snoop Dogg, and many more.

Solange Knowles Leaps into the New York City Ballet

Solange Knowles is taking her talents to the stage. The pop star added to her ever-growing list of professional titles, revealing that she will compose an original score for the New York City Ballet in an as-yet-untitled production. Gianna Reisen will choreograph the performance, which will be soundtracked by the City Ballet Orchestra. The feat marks the first time a black woman has composed for an NYC Ballet production.

NBA Signals Scheduling Changes Ahead of 2022-23 Season

The details of the 2022-23 NBA season are slowly trickling out ahead of its full release. The league announced that this season’s schedule would not feature any games on Election Day. With the designated day off, the league is committed to encouraging voting across its fans, players, and staff in this year’s midterm elections. The games scheduled for the previous evenings will be themed with a “civic engagement night,” furthering the initiative. In addition, the league revealed that a budding rivalry matchup between the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors would occur on Christmas Day.

National Cycling League Unveils NFL-Infused Slate of Investors

We’re seeing a new wave of athlete investments in sports. From lacrosse to soccer, football to baseball, big names are looking to take their place in the front office. Now, a slew of top NFL players have joined the ownership of the National Cycling League. Among those involved include Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey, Chargers safety Derwin James, and Titans safety Kevin Byard. NCL co-founder David Mulugheta has been in the sports industry for 15 years.Llike the players, is hoping to capitalize on the US’s 60 million bike riders market.

Roger Federer’s On-Running on Pace for $1B Year

Roger Federer hasn’t been on the court in quite some time, but the Swiss sensation has a booming business portfolio to help to keep him busy. His investment in On-Running is helping drive his personal wealth. The company announced that its revenue increased by 67% in the second quarter with a record-setting $307.3 million in sales. The report indicates that the company is on pace for its first-ever $1 billion year in revenue.

50 Cent Lifts Spirits with Houston Texans Beverage Partnership

50 Cent is raising the spirits of the Houston Texans community through his premium wine and spirits company, Sire Spirits LLC. The brand is teaming up with the Texans as the team’s official beverage vendor. The new collaboration will also see branding, ads, themed sideline bars, and sponsorship of program opportunities for both parties.