Serena Williams Sets Sights on Second Set

Serena Williams is one of the greatest of all time, independent of the sport. The 23-time grand slam champ graced the cover of Vogue‘s illustrious September issue, where she revealed that she intends to retire from tennis sometime after this month’s US Open. Williams penned the story with the magazine’s contributing editor Rob Haskell, writing, “I’m here to tell you that I’m evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me.” Through the years, Williams has amassed an impressive book of business, including her holding company Serena Ventures.

PGA Tour Claims Federal Court Victory over LIV Golfers

The PGA Tour and LIV Golf continue to be in battle. Ahead of this weekend’s FedEx Playoffs, a federal judge denied an appeal by LIV tour members Talor Gooch, Matt Jones, and Hudson Swafford to enable them to play in the event. Today, Judge Beth Lashbon Freeman ruled in favor of the PGA Tour and denied a motion for the temporary restraining order.

Boardroom dove into what’s on the line at this weekend’s event at TPC Southwind in Memphis.

Endeavor Group Releases Minor League Holdings to Silver Lake

Over the last several months, Endeavor has been scooping up real estate in the minor leagues. By acquiring 10 teams, the talent agency promised a new future. Unfortunately, there was extensive debate as to whether the purchases constituted a conflict of interest. Before being brought to court, Endeavor decided to sell its entire collection of minor league baseball teams to technology portfolio company Silver Lake for $280 million.

NFL Signs off on $4.65B Sale of the Denver Broncos

A deal to sell the Denver Broncos is finally complete. The Walton-Penner ownership group’s $4.65 billion bid for the NFL franchise was accepted in April; however, they overcame the final hurdle as the league’s owners approved the sale. As the Waltons expand their ownership of professional sports franchises across Colorado, the family has assembled an all-star ownership group that includes seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton and former United States Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice.

Off-White Reported to Outfit AC Milan as Official Style Partner

Just imagine if Zlatan Ibrahimovic and AC Milan get the Off-White treatment. Reports from Milan suggest that the late Virgil Abloh‘s Off-White brand will step in to dress the champs for the 2022/23 season. The Italian Serie A club parted ways with Harmont & Blaine as the club’s official style partner at the end of last season. The brand has produced football jerseys for Nike in the past and, if seen through, will be Off-White’s first partnership with a sports team.

Los Angeles Rams Ring in New Dapper Labs Partnership

The Los Angeles Rams crafted a Super Bowl ring for the ages. The details of the big-time bling nod to the various moments that drove the championship campaign. Now, the franchise is developing a digital replica in partnership with Dapper Labs‘ NFL All Day. The limited-edition collection will go live on Thursday at 1 p.m. ET. The NFT rings will be available in three tiers with descending availability, Starter Rings ($9), All-Star Rings ($59), and Hall of Fame Rings ($699).

Kim Kardashian Sets the Vibe with Signature Beats

Kim Kardashian is rethinking ordinary earbuds as stylish accessories. The mogul recently teamed up with Beats by Dre to create a trio of neutral skin-toned Apple Beats Fit Pros catered to fashion-forward consumers. The Beats x Kim earbuds will be available in Moon (light), Dune (medium), and Earth (deep) colorways on Aug. 16.

Elon Musk Sells 7.92M Tesla Shares Worth $6.88B

Earlier in the year, Tesla boss Elon Musk indicated he would hold onto his remaining shares of the company. Now, he’s changing his tune. CNBC reports that Musk sold 7.92 million shares of Tesla last week for an estimated $6.88 billion. Additional reports indicate that to date, Musk has offloaded $8.4 billion worth of shares in 2022.

J Balvin Will Kick Off NFL Season

J Balvin is turning up to kick off the NFL season. The Colombian megastar will perform a public concert powered by Verizon ahead of the Bills/ Rams game on Sept. 8. The NFL will live stream the event on its website with additional coverage on the season premiere of Football Across America on NBC.

World Lacrosse Prepares for Olympic Expansion

The game of lacrosse is on the rise. The PLL recently closed a major funding round, signaling the ongoing growth of the sport. Now, World Lacrosse is leading an effort to get the game to the 2028 Olympics. To do so, they are honoring the roots of the sport with a new campaign, “LAX: Indigenous Made, Globally Played.” The new ad will showcase during the 2022 World Lacrosse Men’s U21 Championship which will be featured on ESPN.

Boardroom recently caught up with one of the biggest stars in the women’s game, Charlotte North.