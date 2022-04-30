Todd Boehly Clears the Path to Chelsea with $5B Bid

After many months, Chelsea may finally have a new owner. Despite a hail mary from British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, who came in with a $5.3 billion offer in the final moments of the Chelsea bidding war, it appears that we have a winner. Los Angeles Dodgers owner and American businessman Todd Boehly emerged victorious with a bid reported to be just north of $5 billion for the British football club. Details continue to emerge at this time.

Bucks Seek $4M for Deer District Designation

The Milwaukee Bucks are galloping into the second round of the NBA Playoffs. As Giannis and friends head to Boston for a series matchup against the white-hot Celtics, back home, the team is looking for some new partners. Reports emerged that the team is seeking $4 million for naming rights for the prime real estate that surrounds the Deer District around Fiserv Forum. The team has been surging in value in recent years. After it was purchased in 2014 for $550 million, Forbes estimates the team’s value around $1.9 billion due to the Bucks’ continued track record of success in recent years, including last year’s championship run.

Nike Set to Honor the Mambacita’s Birthday with Launch of Kobe 6s

Last month, Vanessa Bryant renewed her relationship with Nike after parting with the Swoosh last year. The first drop in the Mamba’s return is set to take place on Sunday, May 1, which would have marked Gianna Bryant’s 16th birthday, with the “Mambacita Sweet 16” Kobe 6. The black and white shoe includes a serpentine design and features the number two in honor of Gianna, as well as a custom logo and the words “Kobe” and “Gigi” on the heels. According to Boardroom’s Nick DePaula, the packaging will include a personal note from Vanessa and a winged #2 graphic box.

‘Stranger Things’ Prepares for Season 4 with NFT Teaser

Eagle-eyed fans of the hit Netflix show “Stranger Things” noticed some hidden clues in the trailer for the upcoming season. Twitter and Reddit went wild in the aftermath, as they discovered a pathway to iamhellsmaster.com, which greeted them with a note: “Congrats for uncovering the clues and joining Stranger Things 4’s interactive curiosity voyage, brought to you by Candy Digital and Netflix.” This suggests that an NFT collection is in the future, as Boardroom reports. As the countdown clock expired at midnight, the landing page was replaced with an interactive Lite Brite and an opportunity to sign up for something dropping on June 1.

Isaiah Wong Threatens to Leave Miami in Midst of NIL Dispute

When NIL laws finally changed in July 2021, naive administrators everywhere declared that schools would not be able to use NIL as a recruiting tool. However, less than a year into this new world, that is precisely where were are. Kansas State transfer Nijel Pack is taking his talents to Coral Gables and an $800,000 deal with Life Wallet. Now, Miami’s lead scorer, Isaiah Wong, is looking to renegotiate his deal with the company or threatening to leave The U. Boardroom has all the details on the situation.

Li Ning Sails into the Future with Bored Ape #4102

The Chinese sneaker brand revealed that it had purchased Bored Ape #4102 and it plans to use its likeness for an upcoming collection. The company held a pop-up during which they revealed the purchase and some introductory mock-ups of some merch. Bored Apes are different than many collections as it allows holders to utilize their NFTs for commercial purposes. Li Ning will join adidas in stepping into this opportunity. Elsewhere in the Bored Ape universe, its parent company Yuga Labs revealed that it will sell plots of land for its revolutionary Otherside metaverse community for 305 Apecoin.

PWRFWD Sets Sights on WNBA Expansion

In 2020, former basketball player Luke Bonner launched PWRFWD as a marketplace in which athletes could connect with fans in new ways. Now, the company is preparing for its next chapter. On Friday, it launched its inaugural Charter Club, enabled by its first NFT. Boardroom spoke with Bonner and PWRFWD’s Head of Community, Nadia Eke, about how they hope to create a community that will push the WNBA to the next level.