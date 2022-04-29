Candy Digital Teases Stranger Things NFT Project

Some fans discovered hidden clues in the Stranger Things season four trailer that led to a website with a countdown.

Reddit and Twitter users have been running wild with this theory that Candy Digital and Netflix’s Stranger Things are teaming up to launch an NFT project.

After a bit of digging, it seems to be true. The theory sparked after people discovered hidden messages in the Stranger Things season four trailer. Sure enough, fans made it to iamhellsmaster.com, which is directly linked to Stranger Things and Candy Digital. The website is currently just a one-pager with a countdown clock set to expire at 8 p.m. ET Friday night

“Congrats for uncovering the clues and joining Stranger Things 4’s interactive curiosity voyage, brought to you by Candy Digital and Netflix,” the website reads when you tap enter to sign up for the newsletter.

Once signed up for the newsletter, fans receive this cryptic email with “Welcome, Nerds” in the subject line. Here’s a part of it:

“Good work. Looks like you discovered that something strange is indeed going on. As a fan of Netflix’s STRANGER THINGS you know nothing is ever what it seems, especially in the Upside Down, so trust us when we tell you that this is just the beginning. Very soon, you’ll be able to immerse yourself in the mystery by decoding messages, solving puzzles, and even collecting rewards along the way. But for now, thanks for playing with Candy…”

Aside from the new website, Stranger Things and Candy Digital haven’t shared any other details about the upcoming project.

Into the Upside Down

If you’re not familiar with the popular science fiction TV series, here’s a short synopsis: Stranger Things is set in Indiana in the 1980s. The show follows a young group of friends who experience odd events and attempt to solve the mysteries of the supernatural. Netflix has released three seasons so far, with 64 million accounts watching season three in its first four weeks on the platform. This was a new record at the time, Variety reports.

Season one of Stranger Things arrived on July 15, 2016, with season two following on October 27, 2017. Viewers had to wait nearly two years for season three, which aired on July 4, 2019. It’s safe to say folks are ready for season four’s arrival, especially if it’s coming with a new digital experience.

Even though new seasons drop years apart, Stranger Things remains one of Netflix’s most popular shows. According to CNET, season three of the series currently ranks No. 6 on the most-watched shows on Netflix with 582.1 million hours.

Unlike previous releases, season four will drop in two volumes, with the first part arriving on May 27 and the second half on July 1.