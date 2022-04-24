Luka Doncic Debuts Signature Shoe in Playoff Return

The Mavericks were thrilled to have Luka back on the court on Saturday, but he was not able to lift them as they fell to the Jazz 100-99. After missing the first two games of the series with a strained calf, he logged 34 minutes and 30 points, all while wearing his new Jordan Brand signature shoe. He follows Zion Williamson with the signature debut, while fellow Jordan Brand athlete Jayson Tatum is set to unveil his next season. Boardroom has all the details on the Luka 1.

Marni and Uniqlo Team Up for Bespoke Line

Marni is known for its beautiful bespoke collections and Uniqlo is beloved for its high quality, streamlined fast fashion basics. Objectively, the two companies could not be more different; however, they are coming together for a limited-release collection, which is set to drop on May 26. The line includes vibrant colors in simple silhouettes and has men’s and women’s offerings.

Tyson Fury Maintains Heavyweight Title

It was a classic British battle as Tyson Fury took on Dillian Whyte. The two took to the ring at Wembley Stadium with a crowd of more than 94,000 locked in on the action. Fury knocked out Whyte in With the win, Fury hinted that the end of his boxing career was potentially near, suggesting that retirement could be his next match. He called in Frances Ngannou to celebrate with him.

Snoop Storms Into ‘Call of Duty’

Snoop Dogg is absolutely everywhere these days. The hip-hop icon has his hands in everything from Death Row Records to virtual weed farming. Last month he was named to the board at FaZe Clan. And now, he’ll be a playable character in the newest version of Call of Duty. Gamers simply need to purchase the ‘Tracer Pack: Snoop Dogg Operator Bundle’ to make it happen.

Gucci x MLB Collection Launches on The Vault

Last week, Gucci teased its upcoming MLB collection. It went live on Saturday on The Vault and leaves sportsfans and fashionistas alike with lots to year. The collection includes classic Gucci colors and stylings with iconic team logos, including the Angels, Yankees, and Pirates. Items will set you back a pretty penny though with the Yankees shoulder bag listing for $4,400 and a corduroy baseball cap running at $590.