Stephen Curry Tees Up UNDERRATED with Eye to Expand Access to Golf

It is well documented that Stephen Curry’s second love is golf. The Warriors standout is frequently seen on the links in the off-season and the game’s insiders have even indicated that he could have had a shot as a pro had he not pursued golf. Fortunately, Curry has found an alternative outlet for his passion. On Thursday, he announced that he was expanding his UNDERRATED brand to create opportunities for underrepresented groups to get into the game and enhance the number of diverse golfers. UNDERRATED will do this through a range of events and co-sponsored opportunities with big-name brands.

Deebo Samuel, Lindsey Horan Lead Cheribundi’s First-ever Group of Athlete Investors

Deebo Samuel’s tumultuous off-season has found a bright spot. The 49ers star receiver formally requested a trade on Thursday; however, the announcement coincided with news of his newest deal. Samuel will lead a group of athlete investors in tart cherry beverage company, Cheribundi. Also included in the first-ever set of athletes are USWNT star Lindsey Horan, Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton, and the New York Liberty’s Michaela Onyenwere. The terms of their investment are not known at this time.

Tyler, the Creator Teams Up with Converse for Custom Launch

Chuck Taylors and Tyler, the Creator are the perfect pairing. The rapper, who is fresh off of his CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST tour that hauled in $32 million, announced on Thursday that he is inviting fans into the design process of his most recent collaboration with Converse. Fans will be able to utilize the “Converse by You” tool to customize their own editions of the upcoming Golf Wang Chuck 70. The portal will be open for 24 hours only on April 28th and the company has committed to producing 100,000 pairs.

Paris Hilton and Andre Iguodala Get Into the Afterparty

We are heading into the second weekend of Coachella and as festival season is in full swing, the metaverse does not want to miss out on the action. Cue Afterparty. Launched in 2021, the web3 startup builds tools for the NFT community and hosts NFT-focused events. The company manages a venue called the Afterparty House in LA that serves as a community hub for the NFT industry. The $4 million funding round drew investments from 25 parties, including Paris Hilton and Andre Iguodala. The funds will be used to expand their NFT ticketing and live events.

Amanda Serrano Becomes First Professional Boxer to Sign with FanDuel Sportsbook

Amanda Serrano is no stranger to being the first. The unified featherweight champion of the world will become the first woman to headline Madison Square Garden in her upcoming bout against Katie Taylor. And now she is the first professional boxer to sign a sponsorship deal with FanDuel Sportsbook. Serrano will wear the FanDuel Sportsbook logo as she takes on Taylor. As part of the deal: FanDuel will be able to use the champ’s name and likeness; Serrano will participate in content creation on FanDuel social channels; and FanDuel Sportsbook will feature special promotions around the Serrano-Taylor fight.

NIL Darlings, the Cavinder Twins, Headed to Miami

The Cavinder Twins, Haley and Hanna, announced their intentions to leave Fresno State, announcing their intention to enter the transfer portal last month. As of Thursday, they’ve found a new home at the University of Miami. The twins have cashed in on the NIL era, leveraging their social media following of over 5 million to ink a wide range of deals, from PSD Underwear to Boost Mobile.

Boardroom is keeping track of all of the college athletes in the transfer portal.

WNBA Extends Streaming Deal with Amazon Prime

We are less than one month out from the tipoff of the WNBA season. As the players report to training camp, the league is preparing for its 26th season and seeking to continue the momentum they have been building in recent years. On Thursday, Amazon Prime announced that it will stream 17 games, including the Commissioners Cup. These will be available in addition to the schedule of games that ESPN will run across its networks, making the game more accessible than ever before. Additionally, Amazon Prime Video doubled down on its commitment to its hometown team, as it was announced as the local streaming partner for the Seattle Storm.

BIG3 Heads Back to CBS for Summer Season

The BIG3 basketball league has announced the renewal of its partnership with CBS, with the media company returning as the 3-on-3 competition’s primary broadcast partner for the 2022 season. CBS will air live games across its television network and on Paramount+ throughout the 12-week campaign that will tip off on June 18. Last season, the league peaked at 1.472 million viewers during the championship game, and it looks to build from that success.

CNN Announces End of CNN+

CNN’s streaming experiment is over, just one month after it began. The news network announced on Thursday that it will shut down CNN+, effective April 30. CNN is a piece of the major media deal that brought together Discovery and Warner Brothers, and the company confirms that CNN will continue to contribute content to the evolving streaming services that they are building. Many experts point to the iterations that HBO went through when launching its streaming service to demonstrate that this is not an exceptional outcome, but, rather, a part of a process.