NCAA Transfer Portal: Best Basketball Players on the Move in 2022

Boardroom is tracking the best men’s and women’s players seeking and finding new homes for 2022-23. Let’s play Transfer Portal basketball!
With the college basketball offseason upon us, the coaching carousel near a stop, and most 2022 freshmen committed, all eyes are on the transfer portal. As of this writing, there are over a thousand names in the portal for both men’s and women’s basketball, giving coaches at all levels the ability to find players that fill holes on their rosters.
Remember: the NCAA passed the one-time transfer rule last year, meaning you don’t have to worry about whether most of these players are immediately eligible at their new school. Almost every move you hear about over the next few weeks — or months — will have a direct impact on 2022-23.
Here are the biggest names to keep an eye on for this summer in the wide world of transfer portal basketball.
Top Uncommitted NCAA Men’s Basketball Transfers
Fardaws Aimaq: Utah Valley
Akok Akok: UConn
Joe Bamisile: George Washington
Emoni Bates: Memphis
Manny Bates: NC State
Keeshawn Barthelemy: Colorado
Johni Broome: Morehead State
Desmond Cambridge: Nevada
Yuri Collins: Saint Louis
Jermaine Couisnard: South Carolina
Antoine Davis: Detroit
Kendric Davis: SMU
Jaiden Delaire: Stanford
AJ Green: Northern Iowa
Elijah Harkless: Oklahoma
Tyrese Hunter: Iowa State
Jalen Llewellyn: Princeton
Kenneth Lofton Jr.: Louisiana Tech
Sean McNeil: West Virginia
Tre Mitchell: Texas
Brandon Murray: LSU
Landers Nolley: Memphis
Norchad Omier: Arkansas State
Kario Oquendo: Georgia
Nijel Pack: Kansas State
Xavier Pinson: LSU
Courtney Ramey: Texas
Antonio Reeves: Illinois State
Terry Roberts: Bradley
Michael Savarino: Duke
Terrence Sharron Jr.: Texas Tech
Grant Sherfield: Nevada
KJ Williams: Murray State
Notable Committed Men’s Basketball Transfers
Nahiem Alleyne: Virginia Tech → UConn
Trevon Brazile: Missouri → Arkansas
Jalen Bridges: West Virginia → Baylor
Desmond Cambridge: Nevada → Arizona State
Devin Carter: South Carolina → Providence
Noah Carter: Northern Iowa → Missouri
Kendal Coleman: Northwestern State → LSU
Andre Curbelo: Illinois → St. John’s
Nelly Cummings: Colgate → Pitt
Doug Edert: St. Peter’s → Bryant
Andrew Funk: Bucknell → Penn State
DeAndre Gholston: Milwaukee → Missouri
Jalen Graham: Arizona State → Arkansas
Sam Griesel: North Dakota State → Nebraska
Trae Hannibal: Murray State → LSU
Justice Hill: Murray State → LSU
Tanner Holden: Wright State → Ohio State
Jayveous McKinnis: Jackson State → Ole Miss
Hercy Miller: Tennessee State → Xavier
Makhel Mitchell: Rhode Island → Arkansas
Makhi Mitchell: Rhode Island → Arkansas
Tristan Newton: East Carolina → UConn
Javon Pickett: Missouri → Saint Louis
Will Richard: Belmont → Florida
Mark Sears: Ohio → Alabama
Darrion Trammell: Seattle → San Diego State
Camren Wynter: Drexel → Penn State
Top Uncommitted NCAA Women’s Basketball Transfers
Taylor Bigby: Oregon
Aijha Blackwell: Missouri
Kennedy Brown: Oregon State
Taya Corosdale: Oregon State
Dalayah Daniels: Cal
Molly Davis: Central Michigan
KK Deans: West Virginia
Lauren Ebo: Texas
Dre’una Edwards: Kentucky
Dyaisha Fair: Buffalo
Treasure Hunt: Kentucky
Aubrey Joens: Iowa State
Morgan Jones: Florida State
Taylor Jones: Oregon State
Greta Kampschroder: Oregon State
Koi Love: Arizona
Jazmine Massengill: Kentucky
Sonya Morris: DePaul
Ashley Owusu: Maryland
Elisa Pinzan: USF
Kateri Poole: Ohio State
Angel Reese: Maryland
Reigan Richardson: Georgia
Saniya Rivers: South Carolina
Sara Scalia: Minnesota
Maddie Scherr: Oregon
Brittney Smith: UCF
Cameron Swartz: Boston College
Stephanie Visscher: Stephen F. Austin
Kylee Watson: Oregon
Notable Committed Women’s Basketball Transfers
Naomie Alnatas: Kansas City → Oklahoma State
Sarah Ashlee Barker: Georgia → Alabama
Diamond Battles: UCF → Georgia
Sam Brunelle: Notre Dame → Virginia
Haley Cavinder: Fresno State → Miami
Hanna Cavinder: Fresno State → Miami
Mimi Collins: Maryland → NC State
Kierra Fletcher: Georgia Tech → South Carolina
Rickea Jackson: Mississippi State → Tennessee
Jordyn Jenkins: USC → UTSA
Esmery Martinez: West Virginia → LSU
Brynna Maxwell: Utah → Gonzaga
Abby Meyers: Princeton → Maryland
Sydney Parrish: Oregon → Indiana
Anaya Peoples: Notre Dame → DePaul
Myah Taylor: Mississippi State → Ole Miss
Audrey Warren: Texas → Georgia
Pricilla Williams: Syracuse → USF
Georgia Woolley: Buffalo → Syracuse