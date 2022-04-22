NCAA Transfer Portal: Best Basketball Players on the Move in 2022

Boardroom is tracking the best men’s and women’s players seeking and finding new homes for 2022-23. Let’s play Transfer Portal basketball!

With the college basketball offseason upon us, the coaching carousel near a stop, and most 2022 freshmen committed, all eyes are on the transfer portal. As of this writing, there are over a thousand names in the portal for both men’s and women’s basketball, giving coaches at all levels the ability to find players that fill holes on their rosters.

Remember: the NCAA passed the one-time transfer rule last year, meaning you don’t have to worry about whether most of these players are immediately eligible at their new school. Almost every move you hear about over the next few weeks — or months — will have a direct impact on 2022-23.

Here are the biggest names to keep an eye on for this summer in the wide world of transfer portal basketball.

Top Uncommitted NCAA Men’s Basketball Transfers

Fardaws Aimaq: Utah Valley

Akok Akok: UConn

Joe Bamisile: George Washington

Emoni Bates: Memphis

Manny Bates: NC State

Keeshawn Barthelemy: Colorado

Johni Broome: Morehead State

Desmond Cambridge: Nevada

Yuri Collins: Saint Louis

Jermaine Couisnard: South Carolina

Antoine Davis: Detroit

Kendric Davis: SMU

Jaiden Delaire: Stanford

AJ Green: Northern Iowa

Elijah Harkless: Oklahoma

Tyrese Hunter: Iowa State

Jalen Llewellyn: Princeton

Kenneth Lofton Jr.: Louisiana Tech

Sean McNeil: West Virginia

Tre Mitchell: Texas

Brandon Murray: LSU

Landers Nolley: Memphis

Norchad Omier: Arkansas State

Kario Oquendo: Georgia

Nijel Pack: Kansas State

Xavier Pinson: LSU

Courtney Ramey: Texas

Antonio Reeves: Illinois State

Terry Roberts: Bradley

Michael Savarino: Duke

Terrence Sharron Jr.: Texas Tech

Grant Sherfield: Nevada

KJ Williams: Murray State

South Carolina transfer Devin Carter is down to six schools, he tells @On3sports.



Averaged 9.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in his lone season with the Gamecocks.



Story: https://t.co/O9MhYZs5Yz pic.twitter.com/KoCSJYWXna — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) April 7, 2022

Notable Committed Men’s Basketball Transfers

Nahiem Alleyne: Virginia Tech → UConn

Trevon Brazile: Missouri → Arkansas

Jalen Bridges: West Virginia → Baylor

Desmond Cambridge: Nevada → Arizona State

Devin Carter: South Carolina → Providence

Noah Carter: Northern Iowa → Missouri

Kendal Coleman: Northwestern State → LSU

Andre Curbelo: Illinois → St. John’s

Nelly Cummings: Colgate → Pitt

Doug Edert: St. Peter’s → Bryant

Andrew Funk: Bucknell → Penn State

DeAndre Gholston: Milwaukee → Missouri

Jalen Graham: Arizona State → Arkansas

Sam Griesel: North Dakota State → Nebraska

Trae Hannibal: Murray State → LSU

Justice Hill: Murray State → LSU

Tanner Holden: Wright State → Ohio State

Jayveous McKinnis: Jackson State → Ole Miss

Hercy Miller: Tennessee State → Xavier

Makhel Mitchell: Rhode Island → Arkansas

Makhi Mitchell: Rhode Island → Arkansas

Tristan Newton: East Carolina → UConn

Javon Pickett: Missouri → Saint Louis

Will Richard: Belmont → Florida

Mark Sears: Ohio → Alabama

Darrion Trammell: Seattle → San Diego State

Camren Wynter: Drexel → Penn State

Top Uncommitted NCAA Women’s Basketball Transfers

Taylor Bigby: Oregon

Aijha Blackwell: Missouri

Kennedy Brown: Oregon State

Taya Corosdale: Oregon State

Dalayah Daniels: Cal

Molly Davis: Central Michigan

KK Deans: West Virginia

Lauren Ebo: Texas

Dre’una Edwards: Kentucky

Dyaisha Fair: Buffalo

Treasure Hunt: Kentucky

Aubrey Joens: Iowa State

Morgan Jones: Florida State

Taylor Jones: Oregon State

Greta Kampschroder: Oregon State

Koi Love: Arizona

Jazmine Massengill: Kentucky

Sonya Morris: DePaul

Ashley Owusu: Maryland

Elisa Pinzan: USF

Kateri Poole: Ohio State

Angel Reese: Maryland

Reigan Richardson: Georgia

Saniya Rivers: South Carolina

Sara Scalia: Minnesota

Maddie Scherr: Oregon

Brittney Smith: UCF

Cameron Swartz: Boston College

Stephanie Visscher: Stephen F. Austin

Kylee Watson: Oregon

Notable Committed Women’s Basketball Transfers

A birdie just flew into the nest…..👹👹👹 — dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) April 4, 2022

Naomie Alnatas: Kansas City → Oklahoma State

Sarah Ashlee Barker: Georgia → Alabama

Diamond Battles: UCF → Georgia

Sam Brunelle: Notre Dame → Virginia

Haley Cavinder: Fresno State → Miami

Hanna Cavinder: Fresno State → Miami

Mimi Collins: Maryland → NC State

Kierra Fletcher: Georgia Tech → South Carolina

Rickea Jackson: Mississippi State → Tennessee

Jordyn Jenkins: USC → UTSA

Esmery Martinez: West Virginia → LSU

Brynna Maxwell: Utah → Gonzaga

Abby Meyers: Princeton → Maryland

Sydney Parrish: Oregon → Indiana

Anaya Peoples: Notre Dame → DePaul

Myah Taylor: Mississippi State → Ole Miss

Audrey Warren: Texas → Georgia

Pricilla Williams: Syracuse → USF

Georgia Woolley: Buffalo → Syracuse