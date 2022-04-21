Amanda Serrano Makes History With FanDuel

The unified featherweight champion of the world becomes the first professional boxer to sign an exclusive sports betting deal with FanDuel.

As a seven-division world boxing champion and a trailblazer for women’s sports, Amanda Serrano has broken records and established new milestones several times over. And ahead of her April 30 superfight against Katie Taylor for the undisputed lightweight title under the lights at Madison Square Garden, she’s doing it again.

On Thursday, Serrano became the first-ever pro boxer to sign an exclusive sports betting partnership with FanDuel.

“As the first female professional boxer to headline the iconic Madison Square Garden, I recognize the responsibility I have to uplift women in sports,” Serrano said on the occasion. “I am honored to be the first boxer to partner with FanDuel who are showing their unwavering dedication to supporting and elevating female athletes and I will proudly wear their logo in the ring during my historic battle against Katie Taylor on April 30.”

.@Serranosisters has partnered with FanDuel Sportsbook ahead of her highly-anticipated match next weekend at Madison Square Garden.



Serrano, the first female boxer to win championships in seven divisions, becomes @FDSportsbook's first female athlete.

Terms of the deal include:

FanDuel will be able to use the champ’s name and likeness

Serrano will participate in content creation on FanDuel social channels

FanDuel’s logo will feature on Serrano’s trunks on fight night at Madison Square Garden

FanDuel Sportsbook will feature special promotions around the Serrano-Taylor fight

A native of Carolina, Puerto Rico, Amanda Serrano has won world championships in more weight classes than any women’s professional boxer all-time, with nine total belts across seven divisions. Her sole professional defeat came all the way back in 2012; she’s won 28 straight since then, including a unanimous decision victory over Miriam Gutiérrez in December of 2021.

“We are incredibly proud to partner with Amanda Serrano, a game-changer making history being the first- woman ever to headline a fight at Madison Square Garden alongside Katie Taylor,” said Amy Howe, CEO of FanDuel Group, in an official release. “At FanDuel, we are deeply committed to women in sports, from the office to the boxing ring, and partnering with Amanda is part of our ongoing support to invest in female athletes.”

I'm excited to be partnering with @FDSportsbook ahead of my big fight next week!



Honored to be the first female FanDuel Sportsbook athlete. Thank you FanDuel — Amanda Serrano (@Serranosisters) April 21, 2022

Serrano and Katie Taylor’s showdown for the WBC, IBF, WBA, WBO, and Ring lightweight titles takes place Saturday, April 30 at Madison Square Garden in New York. The fight streams in the US exclusively on DAZN, with the main card scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET. According to DAZN, ring walks for the main event are estimated to take place around 10:15 p.m. ET.

