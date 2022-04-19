The Match VI Unveils a Battle of the QBs

Since 2018, The Match has offered diehard and casual golf fans alike a new insight into the sport. Starting with Tiger Woods vs. Phil Mickelson, it leverages its friendly competition format to put some of the greatest rivals against one another. In the sixth iteration, the organizers are doing something a little bit different. The Match VI will be a battle of the QBs, taking professional golfers out of the mix, and pitting the old school versus the new school of quarterback greats. Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers will join forces to take on Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes. The news comes the same day as BRADY Brand announced its new line of golf gear.

Marshawn Lynch and Macklemore Join Seattle Kraken Ownership Group

To date, Marshawn Lynch’s experience with ice usually had more to do with diamonds than hockey. Now the former Seattle Seahawks standout is going all-in on the NHL’s newest team. Lynch and Seattle native Macklemore announced on Monday that they are joining the ownership group of the Seattle Kraken. They took to the ice to confirm the news, with Lynch driving a Zamboni and demonstrating his signature joy in the moment.

Serena Williams Seeks to Diversify Engineering with Strategic Investment in Karat

Serena Wiliams wears a lot of hats. As she prepares to return to the court, the tennis legend has been focused on her off-court ventures and has added a strategic partnership to her ever-expanding portfolio. On Tuesday, the GOAT announced that she is teaming up with Karat, the leading interview platform, to invest in the diversification of software engineering. With her investment, the platform has committed to adding 100,000 Black engineers through a strategic expansion of its Brilliant Black Minds program. The news comes just one day after her investment firm, Serena Ventures, announced a $111M investment into the endorsement platform, OpenSponsorship.

Natasha Cloud Declares “It’s Possible” with new Converse Collection

Coming fresh off of the inaugural season of Athletes Unlimited where she felt like she regained her confidence, Natasha Cloud is preparing for what she hopes will be her best WNBA season yet. In the run-up to the Mystics’ first game, Cloud is teaming up with Converse as the face of its new “It’s Possible” collection. She helped design the shoe and apparel collection, drawing inspiration from Black history and a mission to inspire Black youth to “create their own path.” The shoe also features her mother’s handwriting.

JR Smith Inks NIL Deal with lululemon

JR Smith stays winning. The two-time NBA champion is chasing his golf dreams as a member of the North Carolina A&T golf team, and picking up some NIL deals along the way. Smith announced that he has joined lululemon as its first-ever golf athlete, joining tennis star Leylah Fernandez and Jordan Clarkson as part of the company’s ambassador group.

SeatGeek Sets New Revenue Record in Q4 with $87.5M

The return of live events is well underway. And on Monday, SeatGeek, the ticket marketplace, announced that it had outpaced expectations in the fourth quarter, posting one of the most successful quarters in the company’s history. It reported quarterly revenues of $87.5 million, as people returned to sporting events, concerts, and the theater. The positive performance also moved the needle in advancing its talks to finalize a SPAC merger with Redball.

New York Liberty Become First WNBA Team to Mint NFT with Nail Art Inspired Collection

The countdown to the WNBA season is down to less than a month. On Monday, the New York Liberty became the first WNBA team to announce an NFT collection. The collection, which will be released in time for the team’s home opener against the Connecticut Suns, will be a virtual shoutout to the nail art craze. It will be a limited run of 400, and fans can claim their spot on the whitelist in the run up to the drop on May 7.

Gary Vee Announces Second Series of VeeFriends

VeeFriends, Gary Vaynerchuk‘s NFT collection, is in the midst of its second big drop this month. The new collection comes nearly a year after the inaugural project was released in May 2021. VeeFriends Series 2 is a collection of 55,555 NFTs, and Vaynerchuk decided to share them a little differently this time around: Minting for the collection will happen in four stages throughout this month, with an initial drop exclusively for VeeFriends on April 18, a Series 1 free claim on the 18th, a public mint on April 25, and the reveal of a new set of characters on April 27. Boardroom has all the details.