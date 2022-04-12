Atlanta Dream Takes Rhyne Howard First Overall in WNBA Draft

They rolled out the orange carpet for the WNBA draft last night in New York City. The Atlanta Dream took Kentucky’s Rhyne Howard with the first overall pick. With a deep pool of talent, the league acquired an enormous amount of skill throughout the three rounds. Jackson State’s Ameysha Williams-Holiday became the first HBCU athlete to be selected in the draft in 20 years since Jaclyn Winfield.

Epic Games Nets $2B Investment from Lego, Sony

Everyone from Naomi Osaka to LeBron James has gotten the Fortnite treatment, and the wildly popular game is only getting started. Its parent company completed a $2 billion fundraising round at a $31.5 billion valuation, up from $28.7 billion less than one year ago. With the new funds, the company looks to expand its offerings, blending the virtual and physical spaces. The fundraising efforts included Sony and Lego’s parent company, Kirkbi.

Lerner Family Declares Intent to Sell Nationals

The Nationals are three years out of their World Series victory, but their future may look a whole lot different. On Monday, the Lerner family made their intentions of a possible sale known, as reported by the Washington Post. The family purchased the team in 2006 for $450 million, and after a decade of contention and a World Series win, the club is now valued at $2 billion. It has hired New York-based Allen & Company to help them explore the various options of what a new future might look like for the ownership structure.

NBA Eyes the Metaverse with New Trademark Filings

Will the Netaverse be just one part of an expanded Association? The NBA filed trademarks that tease the possibility of its next moves into Web3. The paperwork includes a request for a single mark — “The Association” — but within it is a long list of possibilities for NFT experiences that could build on an exciting foundation formed by platforms like Dapper Labs’ NBA Top Shot. It covers all manner of goods including tickets, NFTs, and more.

Bored Ape Yacht Club Heading for Hollywood with Coinbase

“Probably nothing.” Coinbase harnessed the crypto internet’s favorite phrase as it announced its newest collab with the Bored Ape Yacht Club. Together, they will bring a three-part film to the big screen, which will “celebrate crypto natives and invite crypto beginners to contribute and experience the capabilities of a web3 adventure.” Coinbase is casting the film by inviting Bored Ape holders to submit their Ape’s likeness to be considered for inclusion. In addition, the movies will open up a new access point for Coinbase, including the platform’s upcoming NFT marketplace.

LA Rams Launch New Virtual Space for Season Ticket Holders

The NFL off-season is extremely long, but season ticket holders for the LA Rams will have a new opportunity to connect with their fellow fans and the team. The Super Bowl champs announced on Monday that it is teaming up with 6Connex, an event technology company, to launch The Virtual Rams House. There, the franchise will host its first event, an end-of-season summit, during which they will reflect on the glory of the Super Bowl victory and look ahead to what might be expected in the 2022 season. Additionally, it will offer fans a facilitated space to connect with one another and exclusive team events.

Billie Eilish Unveils Nike Collab

Billie Eilish is a woman committed to sustainability. The 20-year-old songstress unveiled her most recent vegan collection with the Swoosh on Monday, which includes a pair of the iconic Air Force 1 made with “environmentally preferred materials.” She will also release a line of apparel with the same mushroom colorway inspiration used for the sneaker design. Read more about the latest business endeavors in music, including Post Malone, Justin Bieber, and more.

Formula 1 Surprises Local School as it Prepares for Vegas Race

Formula 1 is the future, and to ensure they have top talent, it teamed up with Crypto.com to surprise one lucky school with free access to an upcoming F1 in Schools event. Earlier this month, Formula 1 confirmed that it is heading to Las Vegas in November 2023 for what will be its third U.S.-based race. In preparation for the big night, it will host an F1 in Schools event on May 6-8 at Hard Rock Stadium, which will introduce a whole new generation of fans to the sport and its affiliated careers. In addition to free tickets and meals, they also gifted instructors with free tickets to a Maluma concert as a reward for their service.