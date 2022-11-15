About Boardroom

Boardroom is a media network that covers the business of sports, entertainment. From the ways that athletes, executives, musicians and creators are moving the business world forward to new technologies, emerging leagues, and industry trends, Boardroom brings you all the news and insights you need to know...

At the forefront of industry change, Boardroom is committed to unique perspectives on and access to the news, trending topics and key players you need to know.

All Rights Reserved. 2022.
Sports November 15, 2022
Shlomo Sprung
Shlomo Sprung

Boardroom Q&A: Gradey Dick

Gradey Dick of the Kansas Jayhawks in action against the Pittsburg State Gorillas during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)
Kansas freshman Gradey Dick discusses his transition to college, how he’s managed NIL, and more.

Sporting a blue double-breasted Dolce & Gabbana suit, Aviator shades, and enough ice to cool off the ESPYs red carpet on a sultry July afternoon in LA, Kansas forward Gradey Dick was in his element.

The 6’8 freshman was more than a month into his college life at the time, having arrived at the University of Kansas on June 4. That summer, ESPN’s 14th-ranked recruit was looking to prove himself alongside his new teammates with the defending national champion Jayhawks. A projected top-20 pick in next June’s NBA Draft, Dick had a ton of hype and, as he soon saw, a lot to learn.

In a conversation with Boardroom, Dick discusses balancing NIL, academics, and basketball, who he models his game after, and what his dream endorsement would be.

Note: This interview has been edited for length and clarity

Sign up for our newsletter

Get on our list for weekly sports business, industry trends, interviews, and more.

Shlomo Sprung: Since you came to campus, did you notice elements of your game you needed to improve on in order to thrive?

Gradey Dick: Definitely. I feel like there’s always room to grow, for sure. There’s always room to grow in anything that you do. Getting on campus early and seeing what I bring to the team, and what I need to work on to bring more to the team. And obviously just going to the weight room and getting big, just all those intangibles.

SS: How have you tried balancing basketball with NIL and your studies?

GD: Fortunately for me, I have a great team behind me with WME. And my dad does a lot. His main emphasis on everything is just [me] focusing on the basketball side and they’ll all take care of everything else. So it’s just easy.

SS: When you saw the draft [last June], did you think about what that night’s going to be like next year?

GD: Definitely. It’s everyone’s dream as a basketball player. It was definitely mine as a little kid to walk on that stage and get drafted by a team. For me right now it’s just focus on the season, and after that focus on the draft.

SS: Who’s your favorite athlete to watch in a different sport?

GD: Probably Lionel Messi. I only like soccer a little, but I’m a Barcelona fan.

SS: What’s the one thing in the last year you wish you invested in?

GD: I feel like I can always update my wardrobe.

Gradey Dick attends the 2022 ESPYs (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

SS: If you could be endorsed by any company or product, what would be your dream one?

GD: I don’t know. There’s a bunch. I’m here thanks to Gatorade, so that would be really special. Dolce & Gabbana also, for sure. I love what they did with this outfit.

SS: What do you think about Adam Silver possibly letting 18-year-olds back into the league? And would you have gone straight to the NBA if given the chance?

GD: That’s hard. A lot of what-ifs. In the sports world, there’s so many things changing with NIL. That’s obviously something to think about.

SS: Which college team are you looking forward to playing against?

GD: Definitely Baylor with the Big 12. We’ll play them twice, and my boy Keyonte [George] is on the other team. A lot of guys I play with during the year are on a bunch of these college teams, for sure.

SS: Is there anyone you model your game after?

GD: I don’t know if I’d say model, but what I like to do is watch a bunch of things and take bits and pieces from peoples’ games to add to my arsenal.

SS: What’s the most helpful financial advice you’ve gotten?

GD: Some really helpful advice I learned quickly from the WME people is be patient with everything. Don’t rush everything, because you’re going to see a deal you’ll want to jump at really quickly. That might look good that day, but you can be patient and let that stuff all grow.

SS: What’s the weirdest NIL deal you’ve been approached with? Paolo Banchero said someone reached out to him about a suntan lotion company.

GD: No weird stuff, really. The safe answer is clothes.

Read More:

Sign up for our newsletter

Get on our list for weekly sports business, industry trends, interviews, and more.