Boardroom goes inside Nike’s big reveal of the new Warriors City Edition jersey, which will be worn by the likes of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Jordan Poole

The 2022-23 NBA Nike City Edition jerseys are here, with 29 of the 30 teams (the Utah Jazz are sitting this one out) taking various creative inspirations after a year of designs that combined iconic elements from their histories to celebrate the league’s 75th anniversary. This year’s league-wide initiative aims to honor the inherent bond between court, community, and culture.

Boardroom was at Nike’s NYC HQ last week to get a first look at the jerseys and had a chance to speak with NBA and Nike execs on the stories behind the uniforms that you’ll soon see on the court.

Behold — the 2022-23 Golden State Warriors City Edition jersey in all its glory.

The 2022-23 Warriors City Edition Jerseys

Designed by Bay Area artist and designer Allison Hueman, the yellow rose at the center of the jersey represents women who change the game, lead fearlessly, and champion the local community. The chest gives off rays of sunshine, with the Warriors font on the front inspired by Art Deco signage from the Bay’s historical landmarks.

The design of the yellow rose at the bottom of the jersey represents what the NBA is calling a photo-real style — the first of its kind on an NBA jersey, according to Nadia Roohparvar, the league’s manager of on-court and brand partnerships. Fans likely won’t really be able to see it while jerseys are tucked in.

“You see untucked right now, but on-court is going be tucked in. So it’ll be almost somewhat of a covert detail that you really get credit for at retail,” Roohparvar told Boardroom.

The rose design also appears on the sides of the shorts, with the flower symbolizing femininity, friendship, and empowerment.

“We all love it,” Roohparvar said. “We’re super excited about this one.”

