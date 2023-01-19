Get set for UFC 283 with a big Teixeira vs. Hill prediction, plus the latest odds and betting insights from FanDuel Sportsbook.
The Ultimate Fighting Championship is diving deep into the seaside city of Rio de Janeiro to start 2023’s PPV campaign. The promotion returns to Brazil for the first time since the height of the pandemic in 2020, igniting a trademark loud, hungry, and knowledgeable crowd who’ve been patiently waiting to scream at the top of their lungs for UFC action.
In the main event of UFC 283, contenders Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hall will face each other for the vacant light heavyweight championship. Former champion Jiri Prochazka elected to vacate the belt due to injury shortly before he was scheduled to face Glover in a rematch. However, the Brazilian remained keen on not fighting on short notice, and the UFC temporarily moved on from the fight. In the interim, the promotion would see another former champion, Jan Blachowicz, versus Magomed Ankalaev last December in hopes of finally crowning a champion to continue pushing the division forward.
Unluckily, the fight Gods struck again, throwing another wrench into the fold. The matchup was ruled a draw which caused the UFC even more issues. With a lack of action to UFC President Dana White’s liking, the promotion decided to get back to Glover, pairing him against an exciting and surging Hill to hopefully crown a new champion excitingly.
If Glover wins, he’ll have recaptured UFC gold at age 43, adding to his legacy as the second-oldest champion in UFC history, behind only the legendary Randy Couture. However, his age also signals the soon-end of the road for his fighting career, putting the UFC in a position that could ultimately see another vacancy soon.
For Hill, he’ll have to prove that his current three-fight win streak with wins over Thiago Santos, Johnny Walker, and Jimmy Crute warrant an opportunity at gold. None of his last three opponents were ranked in the top five of the pecking order, causing a possibility that MMA fans may not accept Hill as a rightful champion.
Regardless of who wins, the UFC hopes to crown a champion now and deal with potential hurdles later. Our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook have again set razor-thin lines, with Hill as the slight favorite to win. Let’s examine the odds and major prop bets for Saturday’s Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill title fight, plus a big prediction.
Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill Fight Info
UFC 283 — Championship Light Heavyweight Bout
No. 2 Glover Teixeira (33-8-0 18 KOs, 10 Submissions)
vs.
No. 7 Jamahal Hill (11-1-1 7 KOs, 0 Submissions)
Date: Saturday, January 21, 2022
Fight Time: The main card begins at 10 p.m. ET
Venue: Jeunesse Arena, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Coverage: ESPN+
Teixeira vs. Hill Odds to Win
All UFC 283 odds, lines, and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Moneyline
Glover Teixeira: +104
Jamahal Hill: -132
UFC 283 Teixeira vs. Hill Prop Bets
Method of victory
Teixeira by:
KO/TKO: +750
Points/decision: +600
Submission: +240
Hill by:
KO/TKO: +115
Points/decision: +900
Submission: +2800
Will the fight go the distance?
Yes: +370
No: -650
Over/under total rounds
OVER 1.5: -116
UNDER 1.5: -110
Teixeira vs. Hill Prediction: UFC 283
UFC 282 prediction percentages courtesy of Tapology Fight Predictions.
- Projected winner: Teixeira (63%)
- Projected method of victory: Submission (83%)
Fanduel has the odds slighting in favor of the thirty-one-year-old Hill. Nevertheless, fans of the sport are leading towards the experience and grappling of Glover to come into play, pushing him over the line toward victory.
This fight virtually boils down to the long, athletic, and powerful striking of Hill versus a grizzled grappling veteran of Teixeira, whose an absolute terror is on the mats through submission and ground and pound. Furthermore, regarding the striking exchanges, Glover went go toe-to-toe with Prochazka, who is widely recognized as the most dangerous opponent in the division.
All in all, Glover seems to have more avenues to win from a technical aspect. However, if Hill can maintain his averaging striking output, I expect powerful shots to land on a very hittable Teixeira, ultimately sealing the deal for the new champion.
TEIXEIRA vs. HILL PREDICTION: Jamahal Hill via KO/TKO (+115)
UFC 282 Betting Trends & Stats
- Glover Teixeira was defeated by Jiří Procházka via submission in his most recent fight on June 11, 2022.
- Jamahal Hill defeated Thiago Santos by KO in his most recent fight on August 6, 2022.
- Teixeira averages 3.80 significant strikes landed per minute with a 50% accuracy rate.
- Hill averages 6.46 significant strikes landed per minute with a 52% accuracy rate.
- Teixeira averages 3.93 significant strikes absorbed per minute with a 52% defense rate.
- Hill averages 3.51 significant strikes absorbed per minute with a 45% defense rate.
- Teixeira has a 60% takedown defense rate.
- Hill has a 65% takedown defense rate.
Read More:
- Liberty Media Declines Massive Saudi Arabia F1 Bid from Sovereign Public Investment Fund
- Boardroom’s Secure the Bag Parlay at FanDuel Sportsbook: NFL Divisional Playoffs
- San Francisco 49ers Salary Cap & Contracts Overview
- Daniel Jones Contract & Salary Breakdown
- Netflix Names New Co-CEOs in Q4 Earnings as Hastings Steps Down